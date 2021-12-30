Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers quarterback plans to make quick decision on future

Will Aaron Rodgers still be in Green Bay next year?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not determined whether he will play next season or retire but he indicated on Wednesday that it will not be a drawn-out process.

Rodgers left the Packers hanging last offseason but he said that will not be the case this time. The 38-year-old said he will make a decision shortly after the 2021 season concludes.

"I'm not going to hold the team back from anything," Rodgers told reporters. "And once I commit - and if it's committing to move forward here - it will be a quick decision."

As for announcing his retirement, Rodgers said he "wouldn't rule that out".

Last season, Rodgers used his press conference from the NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to assert that he was one of the players that might not be back in Green Bay.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers becomes their all-time passing TD leader with 11-yard TD to wide receiver Allen Lazard Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers becomes their all-time passing TD leader with 11-yard TD to wide receiver Allen Lazard

The timing was a stunner - not just because of the press conference setting but also because Rodgers won NFL MVP honors.

Rodgers skipped the entire offseason program and his situation was not resolved until the eve of training camp.

"It won't be something where I'll drag it out for months and months," Rodgers said.

The Packers (12-3) are thriving entering Sunday night's home game against the Minnesota Vikings, currently occupying top spot in the NFC playoff positioning.

Rodgers has passed for 3,689 yards and 33 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season. In last Saturday's 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns, he tossed three touchdown passes to become the franchise leader with 445, surpassing legendary Brett Favre (442).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Green Bay Packer and the Cleveland Browns from Week 16 of the 2021 season Highlights of the Green Bay Packer and the Cleveland Browns from Week 16 of the 2021 season

He mentioned that he will discuss his future with general manager Brian Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy, vice president of football operations Russ Ball and coach Matt LaFleur before making his decision.

"There will be a lot of things that I'll weigh in the offseason," said Rodgers, a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2005.

"Saying that doesn't mean, or any of the comments I've made, doesn't mean I'm thinking about playing elsewhere, I do want to clarify that. The things that I've said about the team this year, about Brian's and I's relationship has been heartfelt and genuine and I do appreciate a lot of the things that I've seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason, and that was meaningful to me.

"I've enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian's taken the lead in that, and I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown.

"I have a lot of love for Matt and enjoy playing for him. I love my teammates. The coaching staff has been fantastic, and they make it fun every single day. And the guys, obviously, is what you play for. So I'm just savoring this year as much as anything."