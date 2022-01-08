Jay Ajayi: British Super Bowl-winning running back officially retiring from the NFL

Jay Ajayi celebrates winning Super Bowl LII

Jay Ajayi is officially retiring from the NFL and will be made an honorary captain for the Philadelphia Eagles in their regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

The London-born running back helped the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LII glory against the New England Patriots after being acquired from the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2017 trade deadline.

He proved a key addition to Philadelphia's Championship run, forming a three-pronged ground attack with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement as he finished second on the team with 408 rushing yards for a touchdown at 5.8 yards per carry from 70 attempts in seven games.

The 2015 fifth-round pick out of Boise State later provided 184 yards in the playoffs, including 57 yards off nine carries against the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Ajayi was made a Pro Bowler with the Dolphins in 2016 after leading the team with 1,272 rushing yards for eight touchdowns alongside 27 catches for 151 yards.

His career was dealt a setback in 2018 when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the Eagles' Week Five matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, before he managed three appearances after being re-signed in November 2019 in response to Darren Sproles' injury until his release in December.

In 2020 he signed as an e-sports player in eMLS League Series One with the MLS's Philadelphia Union.