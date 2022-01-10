Los Angeles Chargers 32-35 Las Vegas Raiders: Daniel Carlson kicks game-winner in overtime to see Raiders into playoffs and knock out Chargers

Derek Carr celebrates as the Las Vegas Raiders book their first trip to the playoffs in five years

The Las Vegas Raiders clinched the final playoff spot in the AFC, and in turn knocked out the Los Angeles Chargers, as they emerged 35-32 winners in an incredible Sunday Night Football clash that went to overtime.

Story of the Game

The winner of the game was guaranteed a place in the postseason, sending the losers home, but there was also a way in which both teams would have qualified had the game ended in a tie - with the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) instead dropping out - an outcome that looked a distinct possibility when, with 38 seconds remaining in overtime, the Raiders were facing a 3rd-and-4 from the Chargers 39-yard line.

Had they failed to convert, Las Vegas would have been looking at a lengthy field goal attempt of well over 50 yards. Instead, after Los Angeles took a timeout, Josh Jacobs ran for 10 yards and the first down, setting up a game-winning 47-yard field goal for Daniel Carlson - booking the Raiders (10-7) a trip to the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) on Super Wild Card Weekend to open the playoffs.

The Chargers now miss out on the postseason, but it was an incredible effort from the visitors to fight back and take the game into extra time in the first place, having seen themselves trail by 15 points midway through the fourth quarter.

But second-year quarterback Justin Herbert - who completed 34 of his staggering 64 pass attempts for 383 yards - led his team on two epic, late touchdown drives to tie the game up. The first culminated in a 23-yard strike to Joshua Palmer, with a two-point conversion pass play to Austin Ekeler tacked on, before Herbert then led a 19-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown to Mike Williams as time expired.

Las Vegas got the ball to open overtime, but couldn't score a touchdown to end the game on their opening possession, with Carlson instead firing through the sticks from 40 yards. Los Angeles answered back with a 41-yard kick of their own from Dustin Hopkins, but the Raiders possessed the ball last and would ultimately show no mercy as, rather than look to run out the clock and tie, Carlson nailed his fifth FG of the game to fire the Raiders into the playoffs for the first time in five years and only the second time since 2002.

Stats Leaders

Chargers

Passing: Justin Herbert, 34/64, 383 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Austin Ekeler, 16 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Mike Williams, nine catches, 119 yards, 1 TD

Raiders

Passing: Derek Carr, 20/36, 186 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Josh Jacobs, 26 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Bryan Edwards, four catches, 63 yards

Hunter Renfrow, four catches, 13 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chargers 0-3 Raiders Daniel Carlson 24-yard field goal Chargers 0-10 Raiders Derek Carr 12-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Chargers 7-10 Raiders Austin Ekeler 14-yard TD run (extra point) Chargers 14-10 Raiders Justin Herbert 14-yard TD pass to Austin Ekeler (extra point) Chargers 14-17 Raiders Josh Jacobs one-yard TD run (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Chargers 14-20 Raiders Daniel Carlson 31-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Chargers 14-26 Raiders Derek Carr two-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow (failed two-point conversion) Chargers 14-29 Raiders Daniel Carlson 52-yard field goal Chargers 22-29 Raiders Justin Herbert 23-yard TD pass to Joshua Palmer (two-point conversion) Chargers 29-29 Raiders Justin Herbert 12-yard TD pass to Mike Williams (extra point) OVERTIME Chargers 29-32 Raiders Daniel Carlson 40-yard field goal Chargers 32-32 Raiders Dustin Hopkins 41-yard field goal Chargers 32-35 Raiders Daniel Carlson 47-yard field goal

Key Moments

The Raiders burst out into an early 10-0 lead, less than 12 minutes into the game, as Carlson kicked through the uprights from 24 yards to cap their opening possession, before Derek Carr found Hunter Renfrow for a 12-yard touchdown after a muffed punt return from Andre Roberts for L.A.

The Chargers finally came alive with two second-quarter touchdowns from Ekeler - the first a 14-yard run and the second a reception from the same spot - but the Raiders would regain the lead and hold a 17-14 advantage at the end of the first half as Jacobs ran it in from the goal line with 37 seconds to go.

Los Angeles again were sluggish and sloppy to start the second period, with their first four drives on offense ending as follows: missed field goal, turnover on downs (from their own 18-yard line!), punt and interception. That allowed Las Vegas to streak 15 points clear via two further Carlson field goals either side of a second scoring connection between Carr and Renfrow.

But, incredibly, with eight minutes and 23 seconds to go, the Chargers launched a sensational comeback bid in which Herbert threw the football exclusively on their next 33 offensive snaps, the only exceptions coming when sacked twice. Herbert and the Chargers also successfully converted 5-out-of-5 attempts on fourth down, with the game on the line - his 23-yard touchdown to Palmer coming on a 4th-and-21!

Following the Palmer TD, Herbert found Ekeler for a successful two-point conversion to continue to keep the game alive and, after the Chargers defense made a quick stop, Herbert would tie the game up and take it to overtime with a 12-yard scoring strike to Williams to cap an epic 19-play, 83-yard drive in the final two minutes.

It ultimately wasn't to be the Chargers' day, however, as after the two teams traded in field goals on their opening overtime possessions, the Raiders - rather than run out the clock for the tie that would see both teams qualify for the postseason - would deliver the final blow courtesy again of Carlson's boot as time expired, ending a stunning contest.

What's Next?

The Raiders (10-7) open the playoffs with a Saturday evening road trip to Cincinnati (10-7) - live on Sky Sports NFL from 9.35pm. The two teams have met already this season, with the Bengals coming out convincing 32-13 winners in Las Vegas.

