Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers roar to 31-15 win against Philadelphia Eagles in Wild Card Weekend
The Buccaneers will now play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round next Saturday after Tom Brady extends his all-time record for most playoff wins
Last Updated: 16/01/22 9:29pm
Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a one-sided 31-15 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card Weekend on Sunday night to advance in the play-offs.
Story of the Game
Brady extended his all-time record for the most playoff wins by a quarterback to 35 (and the record for the most play-offs games started to 46).
On Sunday night it never looked in doubt that Brady, in his 22nd season, would lead the Bucs a step closer to returning to the Super Bowl where they triumphed a year ago. The legendary quarterback, 44, is vying for his eighth Vince Lombardi trophy.
The reigning champions were 31-0 ahead before their feeble visitors finally scored.
Rob Gronkowski extended his own legacy with a 15th career postseason touchdown (he has the second-most all-time behind Jerry Rice's 22).
The Bucs face the Green Bay Packers, who received a bye in this round, next.
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Eagles 0-7 Buccaneers
|Gio Bernard scores 75-yard touchdown (extra point)
|Eagles 0-14 Buccaneers
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn completes impressive move (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Eagles 0-17 Buccaneers
|Ryan Succop 34-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|Eagles 0-24 Buccaneers
|Rob Gronkowski two-yard TD
|Eagles 0-31 Buccaneers
|Mike Evans 36-yard touchdown
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Eagles 7-31 Buccaneers
|Boston Scott gets the Eagles going
|Eagles 15-31 Buccaneers
|DeVonta Smith's brilliant catch
Key moments
The Buccaneers immediately gained command of the game after Brady was hit by Derek Barnett, leading to a roughing of the passer penalty. From there, a 12-play, 75-yard drive ended with Gio Bernard scoring a two-yard touchdown.
Jalen Hurts was twice ineffective for the Eagles before the Buccaneers moved into a two-score lead - Brady found Rob Gronkowski, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn scored a two-yard touchdown.
It was 17-0 to the hosts before the Eagles' offence had made any impact at all. After Brady was sacked, Ryan Succop kicked a 34-yard field goal.
Moments before half-time Hurts was picked off by Mike Edwards on a throw intended for DeVonta Smith.
Gronkowski and Mike Evans extended the Bucs' lead to 31-0 - meanwhile, the Eagles' Hurts was picked off again.
The Eagles didn't trouble the scoreboard until the fourth quarter when, finally, they engineered a move to send Boston Scott into the endzone.
Smith made a brilliant catch for the Eagles' second touchdown with four minutes and 45 seconds left.
What's Next?
The Buccaneers will play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round next Saturday.
The Wild Card round continues when the Arizona Cardinals visit the LA Rams in the early hours of Tuesday morning, live on Sky Sports.
