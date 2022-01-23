San Francisco 49ers 13-10 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers denied as 49ers win defensive battle to book NFC Championship spot
Aaron Rodgers led the packers on a 10-play, 69-yard opening drive capped with a six-yard rushing score by A.J. Dillon, but it would be the only offensive touchdown in the game; the 49ers defense sacked Rodgers five times and Talanoa Hufanga scored their lone TD off a blocked punt
Robbie Gould kicked a 45-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to see the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10 at a snowy Lambeau Field and send them through to the NFC Championship game.
Story of the Game
Aaron Rodgers led the Packers on an impressive 10-play, 69-yard opening drive capped by a six-yard rushing score by A.J. Dillon, but that was to be the only offensive touchdown of the night in a gruelling, defensive battle between the two team.
The 49ers had mustered only 168 yards of total offense up till the moment, with four minutes and 41 seconds to go in the game, Talanoa Hufanga scored their lone touchdown off a blocked punt from Jordan Willis, returning it six yards to tie the game up at 10-10. The 49ers had also earlier blocked a Mason Crosby 39-yard field goal attempt on the stroke of half time.
The San Francisco defense, who were superb throughout, sacking Rodgers five times - Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead with two each - then forced a quick three-and-out to follow, seeing the visitors get the ball back with three minutes and 20 still on the clock.
Jimmy Garoppolo picked up a couple of big completions to George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, before the latter then had a key nine-yard run on 3rd-and-7 that helped move the chains, run down the clock and set-up Gould's game-winning kick.
Stats Leaders
49ers
- Passing: Jimmy Garoppolo, 11/19, 131 yards, 1 INT
- Rushing: Eli Mitchell, 17 carries, 53 yards
- Deebo Samuel, 10 carries, 39 yards
- Receiving: George Kittle, four catches, 63 yards
- Deebo Samuel, three catches, 44 yards
Packers
- Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 20/29, 225 yards
- Rushing: Aaron Jones, 12 carries, 41 yards
- A.J. Dillon, seven carries, 25 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: Aaron Jones, nine catches, 129 yards
- Davante Adams, nine catches, 90 yards
Scoring Summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|49ers 0-7 Packers
|A.J. Dillon six-yard TD run (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|THIRD QUARTER
|49ers 3-7 Packers
|Robbie Gould 29-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|49ers 3-10 Packers
|Mason Crosby 33-yard field goal
|49ers 10-10 Packers
|Talanoa Hufanga blocked punt returned six yard for a TD (extra point)
|49ers 13-10 Packers
|Robbie Gould 45-yard field goal
What's Next?
The 49ers will next travel to either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Conference Championship on Sunday, February 30.
The Bucs and Rams first battle it out at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night (Kick-Off, 8pm) - live on Sky Sports NFL - for the right to progress, with the Buffalo Bills' trip to the Kansas City Chiefs (KO, 11.30pm) in the AFC rounding off divisional weekend in the NFL playoffs.
