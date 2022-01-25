Tom Brady says his NFL future will be based on 'what we want as a family' amid talk of retirement

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the NFL playoffs on Sunday with defeat to the Los Angeles Rams

Tom Brady has said that any decision to carry on playing in the NFL, or retire, will be based around "what we want as a family", as the 44-year-old considers his future in the game following his exit from the playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brady has not yet confirmed nor denied whether he will still be playing in the NFL next season, and in talking on the 'Let's Go!' podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl winner said "I've got to really figure those things out."

Brady had stated earlier this season his belief that he could play till 50 years of age, but he also said on the podcast that "it's not always what I want", in relation to any decision on his future.

"As I've got older, I think the best part is, football is extremely important in my life," Brady said. "It means a lot to me; I care a lot about what we're trying to accomplish as a team and I care a lot about my teammates.

"I have kids now too, and I care about them a lot as well. They've been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

"I'm going to spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to be able to do what I love to do.

"I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

In the immediate aftermath of Brady and the Bucs' 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Brady told reporters: "I haven't put a lot of thought into it... we'll just take it day by day and see, kind of see where we are at.

"Truthfully, guys, I'm thinking about this game. I'm not thinking about anything past five minutes from now."

On the podcast, Brady added that any decision on his future will also come down to whether he can still compete at his very best for the Buccaneers. Brady threw for a career-high 5,316 yards in 2021, and with 43 passing touchdowns.

"Every year, I just have to make sure that I have the ability to commit to what the team really needs," he said. "And that's really important to me.

"The team doesn't deserve anything less than my best. And if I feel like I'm not committed to that, or I can't play at a championship level, then you've got to give someone else a chance to play. And, you know, we'll see.

"There's a long time between now and the start of next football season. I've got to really figure those things out, which is probably natural for anyone."

Gronkowski: I'm going to do what's best for myself

A long-time team-mate of Brady's with the New England Patriots and the Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski, is also seemingly pondering his future in the game.

Gronkowski, who already retired once following the 2018 season, returned with Tampa in 2020 to link up with Brady and win another Super Bowl together.

The tight end said on Monday: "I'm really going to basically do what's best for myself in terms of the football world.

"It's going to be a decision based upon where I'm at in a couple of weeks."

Year 11 in the books 📚 What a ride it’s been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too 🏴‍☠️



Year 12??? 👀 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 25, 2022

The 32-year-old, five-time Pro Bowler caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns for the Buccaneers last season.

In a Twitter post sent by Gronkowski on Monday, he said: "What a ride it's been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had."

Gronkowski, who was taken in the second round in 2010 NFL Draft, also said in the message: "Year 11 in the books... Year 12???"

