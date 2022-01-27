Conference Championships: Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford - a look at the 'final four' QBs

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's NFL Conference Championships, check out some of the best plays from the four remaining quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford. Ahead of this weekend's NFL Conference Championships, check out some of the best plays from the four remaining quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford.

The Fantasy Football season may be over, but Sky Sports' expert Hannah Wilkes is still here to showcase the very best talent you can watch out for in the NFL playoffs, and ahead of the Conference Championships she looks at the final four quarterbacks on show...

We've had a full four days to reflect and recover now on what was a truly sensation Divisional Round weekend of football. So much has been said on all four games (one in particular) and we're all about the future in this corner of the internet but wow, that was sensational, emotional rollercoaster, nail-biting sport from the Tannehill's first throw being picked off to Travis Kelce's final touchdown (Bills Mafia, I hope you're OK today). Now, on to the Conference Championships.

It's pretty remarkable that there are just three games left of the 2021 NFL season, and that by early Monday morning (super early, gross o'clock early, brew the coffee now and tell your boss you're unavailable until at least 3pm) we'll finally know who will be battling it out for the Lombardi and a place in history at SoFi on February 13th (unlucky for some, but for whom!?). Like all playoff football, but with heightened pressure, the season essentially begins and ends this weekend for the Chiefs, Bengals, Rams and 49ers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the amazing closing stages of the AFC and NFC divisional round matches from one of the greatest NFL weekends in history. Watch the amazing closing stages of the AFC and NFC divisional round matches from one of the greatest NFL weekends in history.

One fact really made me sit up and take notice this week (and I see a lot of NFL factoids on a daily basis); this is the first time since 2009 that the Conference Championship weekend won't feature Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady.

Is this the long-awaited "changing of the guard" when it comes to NFL quarterbacks? Who knows, but when it comes to this weekend it really is the most critical position in all of sport.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals' clash with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Divisional playoffs. Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals' clash with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Divisional playoffs.

He's got the Bengals to their first AFC championship game since 1988. He took 9 sacks against the Titans and still came out swinging. He has more style and swag than most of us will possess in a lifetime and was winning the College Football National Championship Game with LSU just two years ago.

Essentially, in hist first full year as a starter (his 2020 season curtailed by injury) Joe Burrow has done what first overall draft picks are supposed to, but rarely, do; got his long-maligned franchise back in serious contention.

He's clearly tough and he's clearly smart. He's admitted this week to calling his own plays when his headset went out against the Titans and "all of them worked, it was fun". The questions heading into the match up with the Chiefs are less to do with Burrow's talent, but more that of his offensive line and their ability to hold up against the Chiefs defensive front.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Burrow connects with Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers earlier in the regular season Joe Burrow connects with Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers earlier in the regular season

Yes, Burrow took a bunch of sacks and they still won on Saturday. Some may argue that he often elects to take a sack rather than risk losing possession but letting your QB get beat up that much against a team as explosive as the Chiefs is a risky strategy. Once he's on the floor it doesn't matter who your QB is, he's not getting anything from the play.

The Bengals played the Chiefs in week 17 and won by 3 with Burrow putting up over 400 pass yards and throwing for 4 touchdowns. Ja'Maar Chase set a single-game NFL rookie record in that match up with 266 receiving yards and caught three of the aforementioned touchdowns.

As I write this, I'm thinking "they put up those numbers and only won by 3!?" and it sums up the scale of the challenge for Cincinnati on Sunday. They know the Chiefs can be beaten but they're a very different opponent to who they were at the start of January.

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Mahomes throws to Travis Kelce for an eight-yard touchdown in overtime to win it for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes throws to Travis Kelce for an eight-yard touchdown in overtime to win it for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills.

Strange that the wunderkind of the NFL is the veritable veteran quarterback in this game. And when it comes to AFC Championship games Mahomes is more experienced than most QBs in the league having made the 'semi-finals' (as I've been explaining to non-football friends) in four straight seasons, and every year since he became the starting QB in Kansas City. Remember when we were worried about the Chiefs!? What fools we are.

In his career, Patrick Mahomes is 8-2 in the playoffs. In both of his losses the opposing quarterback was Tom Brady; in the AFC Championship game of the 2018 season, and in the Super Bowl last year. Some would say it was generous of the Rams to clear the path for some more Mahomes magic all the way to the Super Bowl victory party. Some, not all.

The fact of the matter is that based on that epic Divisional round battle with the Bills, it's hard to see past the Chiefs right now. Mahomes, Hill and Kelce were at their telepathic, lethal best. Those guys almost don't need a playbook; it's instinctual, backyard football. They've put up 42 points in both playoff games this season, only the second team in the Super Bowl era to do so, and it's hard to see how the Bengals defense will stop them when the best in the league Bills struggled to.

Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Stafford throws a massive pass to Cooper Kupp for a 70-yard touchdown for the LA Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Matt Stafford throws a massive pass to Cooper Kupp for a 70-yard touchdown for the LA Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What says more about a team; almost throwing away a 24-point lead through fumbles, dropped catches, and botched snaps or a quarterback with the composure to put all that aside and orchestrate a game-winning drive to set up a field goal with seconds left on the clock? I choose to believe the latter.

The second half implosion of the Rams against Tampa Bay had little do with Stafford. Despite a tendency to start throwing interceptions when he's feeling confident, he took care of the football, threw for 366 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs on his way to a 121.1 rating. Not too shabby.

The bigger concern though, is how the Rams play football out of halftime. We all know Sean McVay's outrageous 42-0 when leading at halftime record, and how it was blown out by the 49ers in week 18. It very nearly happened again in Tampa and I credit Stafford and the defense for holding on to close it out, but against this San Francisco team, who wouldn't be playing at all right now if the Rams had finished the job in week 18, there can be no let up. They're too physical up front, too dangerous in the run game and too fearless having gone 9-2 since week 10 (including the playoffs).

There may have been more pressure on Stafford than any other quarterback in the Divisional Round due to what the Rams gave up getting him, Von Miller, OBJ, and Jalen Ramsey the year before. They proved, to an extent, that the method works in that win over the reigning champs. Now the question is, can they clean up the mistakes and get to a home Super Bowl at a stadium literally built for it?

Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at San Francisco's two regular season wins over Los Angeles ahead of their clash on Sunday in the NFC Championship game. A look back at San Francisco's two regular season wins over Los Angeles ahead of their clash on Sunday in the NFC Championship game.

Let's get this out of the way early; the 49ers are in the NFC Championship game because of their Special Teams.

They didn't score an offensive touchdown in the grind-it-out win over the Packers which arguably had as much to do with the weather as anything. Jimmy G's stat line makes for sombre reading; 11 completions from 19 attempts, 131 pass yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception and a 57.1 passer rating. Ouch.

It'll be very different in the California sunshine, and one weakness from the Rams defense against the Buccaneers was the inability to contain the run game on early downs, which the 49ers will be able to exploit effectively. Notice though, that such a game plan doesn't rely on the QB?

Garoppolo runs so hot and cold that Kyle Shanahan doesn't rely on the arm of his QB too often in tight spots. He's admitted that in the last timeout against the Packers he changed the play call to a run, rather than a pass, to eliminate the risk of losing possession and giving the ball back to Aaron Rodgers. Yes, it was 3rd and 7, but is he not admitting he'd rather go to OT than risk an errant pass from his quarterback? They needed 5 yards from the play minimum to get into field goal range. Maybe I'm being harsh, but I have my interpretation and you can have yours.

Jimmy G is unlikely to win this game for the Niners, he is still banged up lest we forget, but the way they play the game means he shouldn't exactly lose it for them either.

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game live on Sky Sports NFL from 8pm Sunday, followed immediately after by the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium.