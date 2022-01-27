New York Giants 'not trading for Deshaun Watson', says co-owner John Mara

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be traded to the New York Giants, says co-owner John Mara

The New York Giants co-owner John Mara has said the team will not be trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, with new general manager Joe Schoen talking up current starter Daniel Jones' prospects for 2022.

Mara cited the Giants' salary-cap issues, as well as Watson's ongoing legal problems stemming from 22 civil lawsuits, and concurrent NFL and law enforcement investigations into alleged sexual misconduct. Watson was inactive all 17 weeks of the 2021 season for the Texans.

"We're not trading for Deshaun Watson," Mara said. "There are so many reasons why we wouldn't do that.

"Cap-wise, we couldn't afford it, but more importantly with the allegations that are out there right now, that's just not the right fit for us."

Mara also offered his support to current Giants QB Jones, adding: "We've done everything possible to screw this kid up. We certainly have not given up on Daniel Jones."

New York Giants current starting quarterback Daniel Jones has a 12-25 record over the course of his three years with the team

New team GM Schoen was addressing the media for the first time since his appointment and also gave a ringing endorsement for Jones heading into the 2022 season.

"I've looked at Daniel," Schoen said. "Once the new staff gets in here, we're going to get together - offensive coordinator, head coach, the entire staff - and we're going to dive into the film as a group and look at what Daniel does best and try to allow him to put his best foot forward.

"I wasn't here in the past, so I don't exactly know what he was told to do, but I do know this: I know he's a great kid.

"There's not anybody in this building that's said a bad word about his work ethic, passion, desire to win, and I think you've got to have those traits as a quarterback.

"The kid has physical ability. He's got arm strength, he's athletic, he can run. I'm really excited to work with Daniel."

Jones, who was taken with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was limited to just 11 games in his third season because of a neck injury sustained in a Week 12 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Up until that point, Jones had a 64.3 completion percentage, throwing for 2,428 yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jones is 12-25 for his career as the starting quarterback in New York, with 8,398 total yards, 45 touchdowns and 29 picks.

As well as the situation at quarterback, Schoen commented on the team's salary-cap troubles, with the Giants currently about $7m over the cap for 2022, which does not bode well for any splashing of the cash in free agency.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has interviewed twice with the New York Giants for their head coach position

The Giants finished the 2021 season 4-13 and have two first-round draft picks in 2022 - at No 5 and No 7 - as part of 11 selections in total. As such, Schoen said he is relying on their new head coach appointment being a good developer of young talent.

"It's a concern and it's real," Schoen said on the team's salary cap. "There are going to be difficult decisions that have to be made.

"It's going to be important that some of those young players may have to be major contributors in 2022, so the willingness to play young players is important."

Since Schoen's hiring on Friday, the Giants have had two interviews with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, while they have also interviewed defensive coordinators Leslie Frazier (Bills), Lou Anarumo (Cincinnati Bengals) and Dan Quinn (Dallas Cowboys). Schoen most recently was the assistant general manager of the Bills, so he has familiarity with both Daboll and Frazier.

