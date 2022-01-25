Sean Payton: New Orleans Saints head coach stepping down after 15 seasons in charge

Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is stepping down as New Orleans Saints boss after 15 seasons in charge, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old still has three years remaining on his current contract, but his departure is expected to be confirmed at an upcoming news conference.

Payton was hired as Saints head coach following a 3-13 season in 2005 and in total he compiled a 152-89 record across 15 regular seasons plus a 9-8 mark in the play-offs.

That included guiding New Orleans to Super Bowl glory in 2009, although Payton was suspended for the 2012 season over his role in the "Bountygate" scandal too.

He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2006 after engineering a turnaround which saw the team finish with a 10-6 mark and advance to the NFC Championship game.

Payton spent all but the 2021 season with record-setting quarterback Drew Brees by his side, and together, they took the team to the play-offs nine times. The duo brought a new energy to the franchise and to a city which was recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

In 2021, the Saints finished 9-8 and out of the postseason. With Brees retired, the Saints used a quarterback rotation of Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and rookie Ian Book, necessitated by both injuries and Covid-19 protocol.

Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoyed nine play-off appearances together at the Saints

The Saints' vacancy makes it the ninth opening for head coach in the NFL.

On Monday, team owner Gayle Benson addressed the status of her head coach, saying she was unclear of his plans.

"We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson told Fox 8 NOLA. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess. I don't think any of us know. But he'll let us know soon enough."