San Francisco 49ers 17-20 Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp combine for two TDs as Rams reach Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams booked their place in Super Bowl LVI as they overcame a 10-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium.

Story of the Game

Matt Gay kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal for the Rams with one minute and 46 seconds remaining. With time on the clock for the 49ers to try to take the game to overtime, or win it with a touchdown, Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception to Travin Howard to end the contest.

The victory ends a six-game losing streak for the Rams against the 49ers and secures their spot in the Super Bowl back at their home SoFi Stadium in two weeks' time, where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp's sensational season continued as he caught 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while Odell Beckham Jr. too had a 100-yard day. Matthew Stafford completed 31 of his 45 passes for 337 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 16 of 30 for the 49ers, throwing for 232 yards and two TDs, as well as that costly late pick when under heavy pressure from Aaron Donald.

What's Next?

It's onto Super Bowl LVI back at SoFi Stadium for the Rams, where they will face the Bengals from the AFC. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday, February 13, with build-up underway from 10pm followed by kick-off at 11:30pm.

Stats Leaders

49ers

Passing: Jimmy Garoppolo, 16/30, 232 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Deebo Samuel, seven carries, 26 yards

Receiving: Deebo Samuel, four catches, 72 yards, 1 TD

George Kittle, two catches, 27 yards, 1 TD

Rams

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 31/45, 337 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Cam Akers, 13 carries, 48 yards

Receiving: Cooper Kupp, 11 catches, 142 yards, 2 TDs

Odell Beckham Jr., nine catches, 113 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER SECOND QUARTER 49ers 0-7 Rams Matthew Stafford 16-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp (extra point) 49ers 7-7 Rams Jimmy Garoppolo 44-yard TD pass to Deebo Samuel (extra point) 49ers 10-7 Rams Robbie Gould 38-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER 49ers 17-7 Rams Jimmy Garoppolo 16-yard TD pass to George Kittle (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER 49ers 17-14 Rams Matthew Stafford 11-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp (extra point) 49ers 17-17 Rams Matt Gay 40-yard field goal 49ers 17-20 Rams Matt Gay 30-yard field goal

Key Moments

After a scoreless first quarter, one in which Stafford threw an interception to Jimmie Ward off a deflection when the Rams were stationed at the San Francisco three-yard line, the Los Angeles quarterback opened the scoring as he found Kupp for a 16-yard TD to cap an epic 18-play, 97-yard drive that took over nine and a half minutes off the clock.

The 49ers answered right back as Deebo Samuel went off to the races on a 44-yard catch and run, and they opened up a 10-7 lead by half-time as Robbie Gould fired through a 38-yard field goal shortly after a 52-yard miss by Gay for the Rams.

That lead then became 10 points as, after L.A. were stopped short when going for it on 4th-and-1 on their opening possession of the second half, Garoppolo hit a wide-open George Kittle in the endzone for a 16-yard score.

Stafford and Kupp combined again on the next series to keep the Rams in the game as they pulled to within three of the visitors with 13 minutes and 30 seconds remaining.

The 49ers began to struggle badly on offense, with Garoppolo throwing many balls that could easily have been picked off, but it was actually one of their defenders Jaquiski Tartt who made the most costly of errors when he dropped an easy interception off a Stafford deep pass over the middle.

Instead, with the reprieve, the Rams tied the game up with a Gay field goal converted later on the same drive and they would then take the lead via their kicker's boot after another ugly offensive series by the Niners.

Garoppolo would be given one last chance but, with the Rams now repeatedly getting pressure to the San Francisco quarterback, he desperately tossed the ball away to avoid a sack on 3rd-and-13, backed up in their own half, and Howard came down with the football. It left L.A. to run out the remainder of the clock as they booked their place in Super Bowl LVI on home soil in two weeks' time.

