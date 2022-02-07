Alvin Kamara: New Orleans Saints running back arrested on suspicion of assault

Alvin Kamara is one of the NFL's premier running backs

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on Sunday in Las Vegas in connection with an assault that was reported earlier that day, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Kamara, 26, was taken into custody and booked at Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of battery with substantial bodily harm, a felony, according to a news release.

Kamara remained in jail on Sunday night. His bail was set at $5,000 and a court hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, a jail official said.

Kamara played in the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday before being arrested

Officers on Saturday evening were called to a local hospital to speak to a victim who reported being assaulted at a nightclub in Las Vegas. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Kamara without incident.

Formal charges have not been filed against Kamara, a five-time NFL Pro Bowl selection who played in Sunday's Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Saints and Kamara's agent didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kamara is one of the top running backs in the NFL. He had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine TDs this season on the way to being picked for his fifth Pro Bowl in five seasons as a pro.