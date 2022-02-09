Jacksonville Jaguars confirm return to Wembley in 2022 NFL International Series

The Jaguars are coming back to Wembley!

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced they will be returning to play at Wembley Stadium in 2022 after what will be three years away from the national stadium.

Jacksonville played a game at Wembley for seven straight seasons from 2013 to 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 International Series.

London games returned last October when Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted the Atlanta Falcons' victory over the New York Jets followed by the Jaguars' win against the Miami Dolphins, which marked the 30th game in the capital since 2007.

NFL Head of Europe and UK recently told Sky Sports the Jags were in "final conversations" with Wembley over making a return this year, which the organisation has now confirmed.

The franchise will be under new leadership following Doug Pederson's appointment as head coach, while UK fans will be treated to another glimpse of 2021 No.1 overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The league is committed to hosting at least four international games per season from 2022 onwards, with the overseas slate now also set to include a trip to Germany.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed on Wednesday that Munich and Frankfurt will host two regular season games each over the next four years, starting with Munich in 2022.

'More the merrier!'

The UK's value as an NFL hub was further amplified around the games in October when Commissioner Roger Goodell and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan appeared at Tottenham Community Sports Centre for the launch of the NFL Foundation UK, which aims to tackle inequality and lack of opportunities for 12-20-year-olds in the capital with a view to expanding around the country.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium also opened its doors to the NFL's International Combine, which saw 43 players from 13 countries compete in physical exercises for a spot on the International Player Pathway programme.

It was reflective off the all-round package, full-time relationship and permanent presence the league had been striving for and that will contribute towards the legacy of the International Series games as much as the on-field action itself.

"I think it shows what a critical part they (the games) are, they aren't decorative, they aren't nice to have, they're very much necessary for the full engagement of the very large fanbase we've got in the UK and soon hopefully in Germany and everything you can build around that," said Gosper.

"Whether it be during the week or during the year, the engagement with the community in north London throughout the year linked into our Foundation, then a Combine for the International Player Pathway at the stadium, there are all sorts of things you can build in terms of a permanent relationship with fans in the UK when you've got those games.

"I'd say the more the merrier, obviously there's a limit to the inventory we can manage and that is available to use in the UK. But certainly having two, likely three games minimum a year in the UK is just a fantastic focal point for the other activities."

It was also ruled last year that all 32 teams will play internationally at least once every eight years from 2022 onwards.

"That gives us great certainty, it's also a huge indication of the ambition and confidence that NFL ownership has for international."

