Mike McDaniel: New Miami Dolphins head coach denies 'red flags' amid Brian Flores lawsuit

Miami Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel

Newly-appointed Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel insists he had no concerns over joining the franchise in the wake of the lawsuit filed by his predecessor Brian Flores alleging discrimination.

Flores, who was fired by Miami at the end of the 2021 season, recently sued the NFL and three of its teams, including the Dolphins, over claims of racist hiring practices.

In the process, he also accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 for every defeat in 2019 in order to secure a higher draft pick, while detailing how he refused to meet with a 'prominent quarterback' with Ross during free agency.

McDaniel, formerly the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, was questioned over whether Flores' allegations had an impact over his decision to move to Miami.

"Red flags? I can honestly say there was absolutely no red flags, and the reason why was because I was stepping into an organisation with a boss that I don't think people give it its proper due," said McDaniel.

"When I walked in that door, you look at every single detail within this building, you look at the people that are hired, you look at just all the extents that there is nothing there is no cost too high for winning for (Ross)."

"When you're in multiple organisations, you realise that's not always the case. The city of Miami really is lucky to have an owner that right, wrong or indifferent, all he cares about is winning. And as a coach, that's all you're literally looking for. That's all. So red flags? No, there's no red flags for me."

The Denver Broncos and New York Giants were also sued by Flores, who called out 'sham' head coach interviews that he claims were only staged to comply with the Rooney Rule, which stipulates teams must consider minority candidates for top coaching and staff roles.

All three teams in addition to the NFL subsequently denied the allegations, though league Commissioner Roger Goodell has since stated that the results of the effort to enhance diversity in the head coaching position have been "unacceptable".

Flores' attorneys responded to Goodell by explaining that they suspected a 'PR plot'.

McDaniel is biracial and marked the first minority head coach hire of the 2022 cycle, followed by Lovie Smith's promotion with the Houston Texans.

"Any man standing at a podium like this would be honored. It is a tremendous accomplishment and you'd feel great about that," said McDaniel.

"But that's not why you get into coaching standing at this podium. You get into coaching because you love to coach football, you love to teach and you love to make people better. That's exactly who I am, who I have been and who I will be as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins."