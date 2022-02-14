Adrian Peterson: Free agent running back arrested on domestic violence charge in Los Angeles

Adrian Peterson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Sunday morning in Los Angeles, according to reports

Adrian Peterson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Sunday morning in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.

Peterson, a former NFL MVP and the fifth-leading rusher in league history, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport following an incident that allegedly occurred on a plane that was set to depart for Houston.

Police were alerted and the plane was forced to return to the gate "due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and female victim", according to NFL.com. Police investigated and decided to take Peterson into custody.

Per ESPN, Peterson was given a bail of $50,000 and was released later on Sunday on bond. He has a court date set for June 16.

Peterson had a stint with the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 NFL season

Peterson reportedly grabbed his wife Ashley's wedding ring and scratched her finger, according to a source which further noted that Ashley Peterson was not going to press charges.

"This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly," the Petersons' representative said in a statement to ESPN.

Ashley Peterson and the other passengers were able to continue their flight to Houston.

Adrian Peterson was charged with felony child abuse in 2014 and eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanour reckless assault. He was fined, placed on probation and assigned community service; the NFL suspended him for the 2014 season.

Peterson is 36 years old and currently a free agent. He spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last season.