Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers quarterback set to become highest-paid player in NFL history after 'agreeing four-year, $200m contract'

Aaron Rodgers is set to come to London in 2022 when Green Bay play their first ever game in the UK.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to become the highest-paid player in NFL history after reportedly agreeing a new deal at Lambeau Field.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Rodgers' new contract is worth $200m over four years and includes $153m in guaranteed money.

However, Rodgers tweeted on Tuesday to confirm he will be at the Packers next season, but said a deal had not been signed.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

Rodgers had been mulling over his future following the end of last season as the Packers again fell short of the Super Bowl following their third successive 13-win campaign under Matt LaFleur.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

The veteran quarterback had openly hinted towards retirement, while he had also been linked with a trade elsewhere in his pursuit of a second ring.

Nonetheless, he continues his hunt in Green Bay, with whom is set to come to the UK when the Packers play their first ever London game this coming season.

Rodgers was named league MVP for the second successive year last season after throwing for 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions before the Packers were eventually beaten 13-10 by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins the 2021 AP Most Valuable Player, his fourth in his career.

It followed a tumultuous offseason in which Rodgers had supposedly informed people behind the scenes in Green Bay that he did not intend on returning with the team ahead of the 2021 season.

The 38-year-old skipped the Packers' entire offseason programme before rejecting suggestions his discontent was related to the first-round selection of quarterback Jordan Love in 2020, instead citing frustration over his lack of influence in personnel decisions.

General manager Brian Gutekunst sought to appease his prized asset by trading for his former teammate and good friend Randall Cobb, his additional efforts since then having also gone down well with Rodgers, evidently.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers becomes their all-time passing TD leader with 11-yard TD to wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Rodgers agreed to a reworked contract in July that would void the 2023 season, meaning he could not be tagged beyond 2022 and would hit free agency were he to play out the next two years, the second of which he had been due to enter in September.

"From the day I got back (last summer), I feel like there was earnest decisions on both sides to meet in the middle and communicate," Rodgers said after the Packers' playoff defeat to the 49ers. "I'm very thankful to be a part of the conversations I was a part of. I feel like my opinion mattered."

Rodgers was notably involved in the decision to hire Tom Clements as the Packers quarterbacks coach after offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was appointed the new head coach of the Denver Broncos earlier this year.

What now for Jordan Love?

Rodgers may have denied suggestions his discontent in the past stemmed from the Packers' decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round as opposed to arming him with another wide receiver. And he was probably telling the truth, but it left a sour taste in the mouth, without question.

Granted, it by no means left the Packers under-staffed in comparison to others around them, and after all, they might have trusted one of the most gifted quarterbacks in NFL history to be able to succeed with less than others. But it was the fact they dared to think of life without him. Far too soon.

The Good Morning Football team announce the NFL International Series home teams for the five regular season games in 2022, which includes a first ever trip to London for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers and LaFleur got an impromptu look at Love last season when he started in November's 13-7 loss to a then-limping Kansas City Chiefs offense after Rodgers had been hit by Covid. The result being a bloody-thirsty, all-out blitz attack from Steve Spagnuolo's defense and a shaky, nervy, yikes Love display. He was not close to ready, and the organisation knew it.

Four more years of Rodgers might mean zero more years of Love in Green Bay, which, should that prove the case, resurfaces questions over the Draft pick itself.

The fact Love remains on his rookie deal does, though, carry appeal for quarterback-needy teams who may not be enamoured by the 2022 Draft or free agency classes and are prepared to cultivate a man that has shadowed Rodgers in the hope of a gem.

As the Rodgers domino falls, we introduce another to the NFL offseason. That of Jordan Love...