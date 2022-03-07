Calvin Ridley: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver suspended by NFL for 2022 season over betting breach

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended for the NFL for at least the 2022 season

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games.

The suspension, announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team addressing mental health concerns.

The league says the suspension will carry "through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season."

The NFL says the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021. Ridley, 27, was placed on the non-football illness list following Week 8 last season, which ended on November 1.

Ridley took to social media to refute claims he had a gambling problem. In a series of tweets, he said: "I bet 1500 total I don't have a gambling problem. I couldn't even watch football at that point. Just gone be more healthy when I come back. Just gone be more healthy when I come back. If you know me you know my character."

Ridley missed a significant portion of the 2021 season after stepping away from the team to work on his mental wellbeing

During the offseason, the Falcons have offered no update on Ridley's status. The team released a statement on Monday in which it said it had cooperated with the league's investigation in the last month.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on February 9," the Falcons said in the statement.

"We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice, and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made."

In the NFL's announcement of Ridley's suspension, the league included the contents of a letter sent to the wide receiver by Goodell.

Goodell wrote: "There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success - and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league - than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

Ridley will be able to apply for reinstatement to the league from February 15, 2023, and also has the option of appealing the suspension.

Drafted No. 26 overall in 2018, Ridley has 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns over four seasons. The Falcons exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season last spring.