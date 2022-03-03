Deshaun Watson: Miami Dolphins GM rules out trade for Houston Texans quarterback

Deshaun Watson's legal issues are yet to be resolved

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier underlined the franchise's commitment to Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday as he quashed all talk of a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Dolphins emerged as a potential landing spot for the wantaway Watson when he requested a trade from the Texans in January 2021.

Watson subsequently missed the entire 2021 campaign amid 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct and 10 criminal complaints. Last month a Houston judge ruled that Watson could be deposed in regards to nine of the civil cases, while his attorney said that the Harris County district attorney is likely to decide by April 1 whether he will be charged criminally. Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations.

Newly-hired Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has openly expressed his excitement to work with Tagovailoa, and now Grier has followed suit by reaffirming the team's desire to move forward with the 2020 first-round pick.

"The door is shut on Deshaun," said Grier at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

"Mike and his staff have put in a lot of work and studied a lot of Tua, and they feel good about his developmental upside and what he can be and how he fits in the offense," he added. "I think we're good with Tua."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tagovailoa connects with wide receiver Mack Hollins for a 40-yard completion against the Saints Tagovailoa connects with wide receiver Mack Hollins for a 40-yard completion against the Saints

Despite unerring accuracy and glaring deficiencies to Miami's pass protection, the jury remains out on Tagovailoa, who - unjustly perhaps - has been as polarising as any quarterback to enter the league in recent years.

The arrival of McDaniel ought to supplement him with much-needed improvement to the Dolphins' run game, while the latter half of last season teased a prolific connection with 2021 first-round receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Eight wins in their final nine games showcased the strength of a Tua-led Miami, offering encouragement of a playoff pursuit come September.

As for the Texans, newly-promoted head coach Lovie Smith admitted he was unsure as to whether Watson would be on the roster heading into the new season.

"I just know Deshaun is an excellent football player," Smith told reporters. "Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL.

"Hopefully that will happen and if it's not with us it's somewhere else and I'm sure, as I see in this situation, both of us eventually are going to benefit from the situation and I just can't wait for that to speed up a little bit."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Highlights of Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dolphins keen to retain Howard

Grier also touched on the subject of star cornerback Xavien Howard, confirming the team was keen to see the ball-hawk stay put.

Howard, who has 15 interceptions in his last 32 games, missed mandatory minicamp last offseason after requesting a trade amid a contract dispute with the Dolphins.

The two parties eventually agreed a reworked contract, which Grier says Miami are currently working to address once again.

"My anticipation is that Xavien will be here next year," Grier said. "We made the promise to him, after the season, we'll make the adjustment. Just to be truthful with him and do it, that's the right thing to do."