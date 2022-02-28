Green Bay Packers to play NFL home game in London for first time; New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars will also host games in London during 2022 season

The NFL announced that the Green Bay Packers will play an International Series game for the first time in 2022, becoming the 32nd franchise to play in London.

The NFL confirmed on Monday five of the teams that will feature as the designated "home" team for the International Series games in 2022, with the Packers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars playing in London, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers featuring in the first-ever NFL regular-season game to be held in Germany, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The GMFB team announce the NFL International Series home teams for the five regular season games in 2022, including a first ever trip to London for the Green Bay Packers.

The Arizona Cardinals are involved in the league's return to Mexico for the first time in three years.

The Jaguars had already confirmed their return to Wembley Stadium for the 2022 season, while the Packers and Saints will play home games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It's Green Bay's first-ever international trip as a franchise; New Orleans will be visiting London for the third time, having won at Wembley on the prior two occasions in 2008 and 2017.

The Buccaneers, two-time Super Bowl champions, will play in the NFL's inaugural regular-season game in Germany, following the announcement in February that Munich and Frankfurt will host two games each alternating over the next four years.

The Allianz Arena in Munich will host the first ever NFL regular season game in Germany in 2022

The Cardinals will play in the sixth NFL game to be held in Mexico City, at the Estadio Azteca where they hosted the league's first-ever regular-season game outside the United States in 2005 - where 103,467 fans were in attendance, the eighth-largest crowd in NFL history.

Details of the dates, match-ups and kick-off times will be confirmed as part of the full 2022 schedule announcement later this year.

NFL International Series hosts for 2022 season Country (City) Stadiudm Team UK (London) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints UK (London) Wembley Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars Germany (Munich) Allianz Arena Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mexico (Mexico City) Estadio Azteca Arizona Cardinals

The Packers, in 2022, are scheduled to have home games against their NFC North divisional opponents - the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings - as well as hosting the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. One of those games will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Highlights of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said: "The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,

"Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard, and we know that many of our fans in the United States will travel to London.

"It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally. This will be a great opportunity to introduce the Packers, as well Green Bay and our area, to an international audience and encourage fans in the UK to visit us in person at Lambeau Field."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he's going to take some time away before making a decision on his future.

Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe and UK, said: "We have a great lineup of teams coming to the UK and Germany this year.

"Having the Packers become the 32nd team to play in London is tremendously exciting for the fans and a great sign of the League's commitment to international games.

"The Saints have been long-time supporters of the UK, having volunteered to be the home team in the second year of London games in 2008, and we welcome them back.

"We are very excited to have a recent Super Bowl champion in the Buccaneers playing in Munich and thank them for ensuring that it will be a memorable launch of our series of games in Germany."

