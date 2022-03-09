Carson Wentz: Indianapolis Colts trading quarterback to Washington Commanders, putting them in Jimmy Garoppolo contention

The Indianapolis Colts are trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, putting them back in the market for a new starting play-caller this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport detailed that the deal will see the Colts receive a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick that can become a second-rounder "based on last year's incentives".

It means a return to the NFC East for Wentz, who spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-2020) after being selected No 2 overall out of North Dakota State.

Wentz was traded to the Colts in March 2021 as he reunited with former Eagles coordinator Frank Reich in the hope of both reviving his career and leading Indy's pursuit of the playoffs.

He and the Colts endured a frustrating end to the campaign as they suffered a shock final-day defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, ultimately ending their postseason hopes.

The 29-year-old finished the year 322 of 516 passing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Wentz has three years left on his current contract, the entirety of which is carrying over to Washington, and is due to inflict a salary cap hit of $28.3m in 2022.

His switch looks set to leave the Colts facing a sixth consecutive year in which the team has had a different starter on the the opening day of the season.

It meanwhile marks Washington's latest effort to find a solution under center after swiftly moving on from 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins before switching between the likes of Alex Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

Injury to Fitzpatrick saw Heinicke feature in 16 games, completing 321 of 494 passes for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

Sam Ehlinger, a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Texas, is the other quarterback signed on with the Colts, who are now expected to be in contention for Jimmy Garoppolo amid the San Francisco 49ers' search for a trade partner.