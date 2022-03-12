Deshaun Watson: Houston Texans quarterback not facing criminal charges following sexual misconduct accusations

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing no criminal charges after a Texas grand jury declined to indict him on Friday following accusations of sexual misconduct by 22 women.

Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits, the first of which came almost a year ago as the 26-year-old was accused of indecent conduct during massage sessions.

The NFL opened an investigation into the allegations in March 2021, before a complaint against Watson prompted the Houston Police Department to launch an investigation the following month.

"It's definitely a very emotional moment for me," Watson told reporters on Friday. "I know we're far from being done of handling what we need to handle on the legal side, but today is definitely a big day.

"I thank everyone that was a part of this, of seeing and hearing both sides, and that's what my point and my team wanted to do is have a fair slate of us telling our side of the story and letting the conclusion come down to what happened today, and that's what the grand jury decided on.

"I'm just going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community, and on the legal side handle what we need to handle. But also ready to get on the field, and prep for that."

Watson invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self incrimination as he declined to answer questions relating to the case at Friday's deposition for the lawsuits.

The Harris County grand jury dismissed the nine criminal complaints it had been ordered to address.

"Today we presented nine criminal complaints for consideration by the grand jury," said prosecutor Johna Stallings. "The grand jury considered all of (the) evidence and returned nine no bills against Deshaun Watson involving these nine criminal complaints. We respect the grand jury's decision and conclude the criminal proceedings in Harris County."

The NFL subsequently released a statement saying the league has been "closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy".

Watson requested a trade from the Texans before the allegations last January, and did not play at all during the 2021 campaign.