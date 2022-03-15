Aaron Rodgers: Veteran quarterback signs contract extension with Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension assuring the two-time reigning MVP will remain with the Green Bay Packers

Rodgers signed on the dotted line and made his return to the Packers official, with a three-year, $150 million contract that lowers his salary cap figure by about $18 million.

"We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement.

"His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster."

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

The reigning two-time NFL MVP can exit the deal at the end of each season, but the salary cap ramifications for the Packers would be dire. His dead cap hit for 2023, for example, would be $62 million.

His new deal pays $41 million in 2022, $59 million in 2023 and $49 million in the third and final year of the deal. The 2023 contract is built largely around a $58.3 million option bonus, which puts the Packers in position to reshape the contract and push future cap hits down the road.

The Packers and Rodgers are mending fences following a year of acrimony based at least in part on the team's decision to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now the Packers will try to work on reaching a long-term deal with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who received a franchise tag last week.

If they don't reach an agreement by July 15, Adams salary for the 2022 season would be just over $20 million.