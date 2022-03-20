Deshaun Watson: Houston Texans to receive three first-round picks after trade to Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson is moving to the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have confirmed their high-profile trade with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson and have defended their decision to bring the quarterback to the franchise.

Watson waived the no-trade clause in his contract with the Texans to be traded to the Browns, with the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reporting he will get a fully-guaranteed five-year deal worth $230m - a record for the most guaranteed money given to a player in a single contract, beating the previous record of $150m.

The Texans have also sent a fifth-round pick to the Browns and will receive three first-round picks - including ahead of the next two seasons, along with a third-rounder and a fourth in compensation for the 26-year-old.

Deshaun Watson led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 with 4,823

A Texas grand jury earlier this month declined to indict Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct by 22 women, meaning he will not face criminal charges, with the Browns feeling comfortable welcoming him back to the sport after sitting out the 2021 season.

"We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson," co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision.

We have agreed to trade QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick.



Statement from GM Nick Caserio: — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 18, 2022

"Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.

"It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field. He was humble, sincere, and candid.

Watson confirmed his trade to the Cleveland Browns on social media over the weekend

"In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. Those in-depth conversations, the extensive evaluation process, his dedication to being a great team-mate and devotion to helping others within the NFL, within the community, and through his charitable initiatives provided the foundation for us to pursue Deshaun.

"We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds says Tom Brady's return will be good news for the sport and especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will instantly become contenders again Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds says Tom Brady's return will be good news for the sport and especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will instantly become contenders again

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits of indecent conduct during massage sessions, while he also remains subject to an NFL investigation and potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy. Watson has denied any wrongdoing.

Brown head coach Kevin Stefanski added: "Our organization did a tremendous amount of background on Deshaun. We understand the concerns and questions that exist but are confident in the extensive work Andrew and his staff have done to feel confident about him joining our organization.

"It was important for us to meet with Deshaun in person as part of our team's evaluation process, we had a candid conversation regarding his approach to coming into our organization and community. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to coach Deshaun, he is ready to put in the hard work needed to help our team improve and make a positive impact in our community."