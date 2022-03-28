Jacksonville Jaguars commit to Wembley return in NFL International Series for next three years

The Jaguars are coming back to Wembley!

The Jacksonville Jaguars have committed to playing a home game at Wembley Stadium for the next three years.

Jacksonville played a game at Wembley for seven-straight seasons from 2013 to 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 International Series. They faced the Miami Dolphins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year - a game which marked the 30th in the capital since 2007.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Watch highlights of the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars will now return to Wembley in each season through to 2024 after a vote was passed at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

The franchise will be under new leadership following Doug Pederson's appointment as head coach, while UK fans will be treated to another glimpse of 2021 No.1 overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Head of NFL Europe & UK Brett Gosper says London can expect to host a minimum of three games per season going forward. Head of NFL Europe & UK Brett Gosper says London can expect to host a minimum of three games per season going forward.

Shahid Khan, who owns the Jaguars and Championship leaders Fulham, said of the announcement: "It's a great pleasure to be able to announce that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing one home game per season at Wembley for three further seasons.

"It's hard to believe it will have been three years since our last game at Wembley. But that changes this autumn, and we look forward to coming back to our London home.

"We have built a great fanbase already in the UK and I look forward to that increasing as we reaffirm our commitment to playing one home game per season in the UK for the long term, as was always the ambition when we first played in 2013."

Aaron Rodgers is set to lead the Green Bay Packers out when the play in London for the first time during the 2022 season

The NFL announced in February that the Green Bay Packers will play an International Series game for the first time in 2022, becoming the 32nd franchise to play in London.

The NFL confirmed on Monday five of the teams that will feature as the designated "home" team for the International Series games in 2022, with the Packers and New Orleans Saints hosting games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Jaguars returning to Wembley in London.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers feature in the first-ever NFL regular-season game to be held in Germany, at the Allianz Arena in Munich and the Arizona Cardinals headline the league's return to Mexico for the first time in three years.

The NFL is committed to hosting at least four international games per season from 2022 onwards, with Munich and Frankfurt will host two regular season games each over the next four years on rotation.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!