Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Colin Kaepernick is eyeing a return to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick is set to hold a throwing exhibition before the eyes of NFL scouts during half-time of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who worked with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in the NFL, will throw to Draft-eligible players as he continues his pursuit of a return to the league.

Kaepernick has been actively seeking workouts with NFL and college receivers throughout the offseason, notably linking up with Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett.

He also recently threw to Seahawks receiver Aaron Fuller and Washington Huskies running back Kamari Pleasant, aftrer which he noted he had been in conversation with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. Though he confirmed no official workout for the team had been scheduled.

"My arm is still alive, still ready to go," he said at the time. "More than anything, we're looking for that opportunity to get some work in and show them what I can do.

"We want that opportunity to showcase where I'm at and let decisions be made from there."

Kaepernick famously took a knee during the national anthem prior to 49ers games in 2016 in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Then-US president Donald Trump subsequently called on the NFL to fire any player that did not stand for the anthem as small groups began to follow Kaepernick's lead by kneeling. The NFL also initially introduced fines for those that did not stand, as well as a policy allowing players who did not want to stand to stay in the locker room for the anthem.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted in August 2020 he wished the league had listened to Kaepernick sooner.

Kaepernick went unsigned as a free agent at the end of the season, his only visit being with the Seahawks. He later had a scheduled workout cancelled with Seattle in the 2018 offseason, before Seahawks staff were later among those due to watch Kaepernick workout in Georgia in November 2019 until the location of the event was changed on the day.

The 34-year-old filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017 claiming collusion as no teams signed him after he parted ways with the 49ers, eventually settling with the league in 2019.

His last game in the NFL came against the Seahawks on the final day of the 2016 season when he went 17 of 22 passing for 215 yards and one touchdown in a 25-23 defeat with the 49ers. He finished the campaign with 2,241 passing yards for 16 touchdowns to four interceptions in 12 games (11 starts), alongside 468 yards and two scores on the ground.