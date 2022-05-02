DeAndre Hopkins: NFL suspends Arizona Cardinals star receiver for six games for violating performance-enhancing drugs policy

DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs

Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for six games without pay for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the league announced on Monday.

According to NFL.com, the suspension comes after Hopkins 'produced a positive test result for a prohibited substance plus a diuretic or masking agent/attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate a specimen/attempt to manipulate a test result'. Hopkins withdrew his appeal on the suspension, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler missed Arizona's last four regular-season games in 2021 and their playoff loss to eventual Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, due to hamstring and knee injuries.

The 29-year-old caught eight touchdown passes in his second season with the Cardinals but set career lows in catches (42) and yards (574).

The Cardinals added a receiver during the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring Marquise Brown via trade from the Baltimore Ravens for the No 23 overall pick. Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver last season and was a college team-mate of Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray's when the two were at Oklahoma.

Hopkins's suspension also likely means a bigger role for Brown, veteran receiver A.J. Green and second-year standout Rondale Moore, along with tight end Zach Ertz.

Hopkins has been one of the league's most productive receivers during his nine-year career, which includes six 1,000-yard seasons. He played his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans before being traded in 2020 to the Cardinals.

Hopkins is still allowed to participate in the team's preseason games ahead of the 2022 campaign.