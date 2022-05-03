NFL says 'no evidence' former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson was offered incentives to lose

Hue Jackson has alleged that he was offered incentives to lose matches during his tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach

The NFL says an independent review has shown "no evidence" to substantiate former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson's claims that the team provided incentives to lose matches in order to achieve a better draft position.

Jackson - who is now the head football coach at Grambling State University in Louisiana - said in February he was offered inducements to lose during his time at Cleveland between 2006 and 2018.

The 56-year-old was fired midway through the 2018 campaign, with a 3-36-1 record.

The NFL said Jackson initially agreed to meet with investigators but ultimately did not. Reuters was unable to reach him for comment.

The Browns have previously denied allegations they encouraged coaches to lose games.

Jackson was fired by Browns during the 2018 NFL season

Brian Flores has made similar allegations against his former employers Miami Dolphins, saying he was offered $100,000 to lose games by team owner Stephen Ross, which the Dolphins have denied.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January despite having a winning record in his past two seasons.

The 41-year-old - who now works as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for Pittsburgh Steelers - and two other Black coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, are suing the NFL and its 32 teams for discrimination when filling coaching and senior management jobs.