2022 NFL schedule release: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams in season opener, Russell Wilson returns to face Seattle Seahawks, Christmas Day triple-header

Can Josh Allen lead the Bills to the Super Bowl?

Josh Allen and the Super Bowl-chasing Buffalo Bills will go to the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the opening game of the 2022 NFL season.

It marks the first of a 272-game, 18-week regular season, the schedule for which was officially released overnight.

The unretired Tom Brady leads out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys in the first Sunday Night Football contest of the year, before quarterback Russell Wilson returns to face the Seattle Seahawks, where he played for 10 seasons, as the Denver Broncos meet Pete Carroll's side in the opening Monday Night Football showpiece.

Among the marquee matchups across the first NFL Sunday slate is the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers in a repeat of last season's tense playoff-deciding regular season-finale, while the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Week One Fixtures (all times are UK times) Thursday September 8 Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams 1.20am Friday morning Sunday September 11 New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons 6pm Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers 6pm San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears 6pm Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals 6pm Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions 6pm Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans 6pm New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins 6pm Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets 6pm Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders 6pm Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals 9.25pm Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers 9.25pm Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings 9.25pm New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans 9.25pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys 1.20am Monday morning Monday September 12 Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks 1.15am Tuesday morning

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Thanksgiving traditionally opens with the Detroit Lions as they host the Bills, before the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys in an all-NFC East clash followed by the New England Patriots at the Minnesota Vikings.

Christmas Day boasts a mouthwatering triple-header beginning with the Green Bay Packers against the Miami Dolphins, continuing with the Broncos at the Rams and concluding with the Bucs at the Cardinals.

Thanksgiving Day fixtures Thursday, November 24 Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions 5.30pm New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys 9.30pm New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings 1.20am Friday morning

Christmas Day triple-header Sunday, December 25 Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins 6pm Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams 9.30pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals 1.20am Monday morning

Awaiting in Week Four is a Super Bowl LV rematch when the Chiefs take on the Bucs in Tampa, before Andy Reid's side host the Bills in Week Eight in what has become one of the most sought-after fixtures on the calendar on the back of their thrilling 2020 AFC Championship Game and 2021 AFC Divisional Round game.

The schedule also includes the already-announced International Series games, which will see London stage three in October followed by the Seahawks against the Bucs in the first regular season game in Germany and the San Francisco 49ers against the Cardinals in Mexico City.

2022 NFL International Series Games Game Date Venue Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints Sunday 2 October Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers Sunday 9 October Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday 30 October Wembley Stadium Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday 13 November Allianz Arena, Germany San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals Monday 21 November Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

The NFL's regular season will conclude on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 and for the third consecutive year, 14 teams will make the postseason following its introduction in 2020.