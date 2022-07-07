Las Vegas Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as first Black woman president in NFL history

Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks during a news conference announcing her as the new president of the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have made Sandra Douglass Morgan the first Black woman to serve as a team president in NFL history.

Morgan had worked as a Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman since 2019 and was previously director of external affairs for AT&T as well as the city attorney of North Las Vegas.

"It is the honour of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team's history," said Morgan, a Las Vegas native.

"This team's arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible. I look forward to taking this team's integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organisation."

Morgan's arrival follows the firing of interim president Dan Ventrelle after less than a year in the role.

"I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family," said Raiders owner Mark Davis. "Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organisation.

"From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm."

The Raiders have previously hired the league's first Hispanic head coach in Tom Flores, the first Black coach of the modern era in Art Shell and the first woman CEO in Amy Trask.