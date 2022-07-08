Brian Daboll has brought New York Giants organisation together, says punter Jamie Gillan

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has united the locker room since his arrival in the offseason, says punter Jamie Gillan.

The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator is gearing up for his first campaign in charge after succeeding Joe Judge in the wake of the Giants' eighth losing season in the last nine years.

Gillan, who signed a reserve/future contract with the team in February, admitted it is "the happiest I've been in a while doing my job" thanks to the environment that has greeted him in East Rutherford.

"It's a great organisation, I'm loving it," Gillan told Sky Sports. "It's been very positive, people working really hard. I love the long-snapper [Casey Kreiter] and the kicker [Graham Gano], our special teams coordinator is awesome so I've been really enjoying bedding in there.

"He [Daboll] has 100 per cent brought everybody together. He is a great coach, he's hilarious for a start, a great dude.

"It's nice because in the locker room everybody has come together and people are staying afterwards to hang out and I'm a big believer of having a locker room like that so it's been nice to hang out, play ping-pong after hours, getting to know one another and then showing up early in the morning and getting after it. It's been brilliant."

Jamie Gillan spent the last three seasons with the Browns

Gillan arrives having been waived during his third season with the Cleveland Browns last December, before briefly spending time on the Bills practice squad.

He averages 44.9 yards per punt over three campaigns, with 35.7 per cent of his punts being downed inside the 20 last year.

A change in scenery offers significant contrasts between life under the flashing lights of New York and life growing up in his native Scotland.

"It's a lot crazier. I'll probably try to live more in New Jersey, have it a little quieter," he joked.

"It's nice being able to get the train, they've got really good public transport so it's been nice being able to hop on trains and go explore New York City a little bit and sight-see."

Gillan was speaking from the recent Flag Football National Championship at Loughborough University, where he was also joined by former Giants defensive back Jason Bell.

Such was the transformation of Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Daboll's offense, Bell similarly believes the Giants have found the right man to lead the franchise back to success.

"You know what, I think they do [have the right man]," he said. "The Giants organisation from top down is a great place.

"But you have to build the culture with the coaching staff and players on the field and you want a head coach that can solve a problem, that can deliver answers.

"What Brian Daboll can do is fix the quarterback play, he can fix the offense, even if other things he struggles with he has answers to get the quarterback play better and that is going to be the key for the Giants and Daniel Jones.

"I'm always looking for new coaches that can supply some answers and he can do that."