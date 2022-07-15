Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

The attorney representing Deshaun Watson's accusers says 30 women have reached confidential settlements with the Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday.

The terms of the settlements reached between each of the women and the Texans are confidential, said attorney Tony Buzbee.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.

"Today all of the women who have made, or intended to make, claims against the Houston Texans organisation have resolved their claims," Buzbee said in a statement on Friday. "The terms of the settlements, to include the amounts paid each, are confidential.

"I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans' alleged role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson's team has done so."

Watson, now with the Cleveland Browns, was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions when he played for the Texans.

One of those women also sued the Texans, alleging the team had enabled Watson's behaviour. That lawsuit is now settled, according to Buzbee.

Watson, 26, announced his own settlements last month with 20 of the 24 women who filed civil lawsuits. Buzbee previously said the four pending cases remain active and on track for trial in 2023.

Watson repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing and has never been arrested or charged.

Watson is awaiting a decision from the NFL about a possible suspension for violating the league's conduct policy.

The Texans held Watson out of action for the entire 2021 season as he was under investigation for criminal wrongdoing. However, he was never indicted, and the Browns acquired him in a March trade, giving up three first-round draft picks.

Cleveland also signed the three-time Pro Bowl selection to a five-year contract that will pay him a guaranteed $230m. However, Watson's salary for 2022 reportedly is just $1m to protect against the possibility that he could be facing a lengthy ban.