Houston Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with form of leukaemia

John Metchie admitted he is likely to miss his rookie campaign

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia.

The 22-year-old, a second-round pick out of Alabama at the NFL Draft, admitted he is likely to miss his rookie campaign while he focuses on his return to health.

"Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time," Metchie said in a statement released by the Texans.

"As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes."

Metchie recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season before tearing his ACL in Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game.

He reportedly had been making progress in his recovery from the knee injury.

Metchie had 155 catches for 2,081 yards and 14 TDs in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Veteran Brandin Cooks leads the Texans' wide receiver options heading into the new season, with Nico Collins and Phillip Dorsett also on the depth chart and second-year tight end Brevin Jordan providing another pass-catching target for Davis Mills.