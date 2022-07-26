Chris Carson: Seattle Seahawks running back retires from NFL aged 27 due to neck injury

Chris Carson has retired from the NFL

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL at the age of 27 due to a neck injury that brought a premature end to his 2021 season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Carson will not officially announce his retirement in the event his neck improves.

The Seahawks are to release Carson with a failed physical designation that will enable him to receive millions of dollars in injury protection benefits.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Carson featured in four games last season but sustained a neck injury during the Week Four victory over the San Francisco 49ers and was subsequently placed on injured reserve before undergoing surgery.

The decision to step away comes just over a year after he penned a two-year, $10.43m deal in March 2021.

Carson was a seventh-round pick for the Seahawks in 2017 and in five seasons managed 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground alongside 107 catches for 804 yards and seven scores in 49 games.

During his career he earned himself a reputation as one of the toughest runners in the league, evidenced across back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018 (1,151 yards) and 2019 (1,230 yards).

Seattle sought backfield reinforcements at the NFL Draft earlier this year when they selected Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III in the second round to add to 2018 first-rounder Rashaad Penny.