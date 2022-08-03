Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown arrested for 'criminal speeding'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown has been arrested on charges of 'criminal speeding'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was arrested on Wednesday morning on charges of 'criminal speeding'.

The arrest comes one day after Brown returned to the active roster after recovering from a hamstring injury. He had been on the non-football injury list since the start of training camp.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate," the Cardinals said in a statement.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told Arizona Sports 98.7 that Brown was arrested at 7.05am local time driving in the HOV lane on Loop 101.

Criminal speeding in Arizona is driving in excess of 85 mph, exceeding the speed limit by 20mph or more, or exceeding 35mph in a school zone.

Brown is entering his first season with the Cardinals after a draft-night trade with the Baltimore Ravens in April.

Brown had 195 career catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in 46 games (41 starts) for the Ravens. He was selected No 25 overall by Baltimore in the 2019 draft.