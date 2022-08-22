Sky Sports NFL's dedicated channel returns ahead of 2022 season

The Sky Sports NFL channel is back for the 2022 season!

The Sky Sports NFL channel is back again for the 2022 season, featuring all of the best live action, analysis and the usual bumper list of programming.

Starting on Monday, August 22, Sky Sports NFL (channel 407) is your home for the 103rd season of the NFL - with at least five games a week coming to you LIVE over the course of 18 consecutive weeks.

We'll bring to you all of the thrills and spills from the season as 32 teams battle it out to make the playoffs, for the right to compete in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday February 12.

Here's what you can expect on Sky Sports NFL along the way...

2022 NFL season: Key dates Season kick-off Friday, September 9 (UK time) Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams NFL London games Sunday, October 2 Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints Sunday, October 9 New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers Sunday, October 30 Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars Thanksgiving Day fixtures Thursday, November 25 Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings Final day of regular season Sunday, January 8 Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday, January 14-Monday, January 16 Divisional Round Saturday, January 21-Sunday, January 22 Conference Championships Sunday, January 29 Super Bowl LVII Sunday, February 12

Live coverage

The 2022 season kicks off in the early hours of the morning on Friday, September 9 (1.20am) with the defending-Super-Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald celebrates with teammates after their Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals

And, to build up to the big game and the new season, NFL 32 Live returns - a three-hour preview show, focusing on each and every team and featuring interviews with some of the biggest players and coaches - on Thursday September 8 from 9pm-12am.

Make sure you tune in to Sky Sports NFL every Sunday at 6pm for the first game of our triple-header of live action. The evening's entertainment includes NFL Redzone action, as well as NBC's Sunday Night Football to round off the weekend, as we hand over to our friends stateside for the Game of the Week.

There's also weekly Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football action, while the NFL is bringing three games to London in 2022, with two being held against the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - including the Green Bay Packers' first-ever International Series game - and the Jacksonville Jaguars returning to Wembley.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will play in London for the first ever time in 2022

What's New?

Neil Reynolds will expertly lead Sky Sports' NFL coverage again in 2022, with an exciting array of experts joining him over the course of the season, including Jason Bell, Phoebe Schecter, Dante Hall, Tory Holt, Will Blackmon, Brian Baldinger and Jeff Reinebold.

As well as joining Neil live in the studio on Sunday nights, they will help to break down the highlights and biggest talking points from every week on a new, two-hour NFL Review Show - Tuesday nights, from 9pm.

Phoebe Schecter will again be part of Sky Sports' coverage for the 2022 season

There will also be a new Her Huddle show for 2022, broadcasting fortnightly on Thursdays at 9pm and hosted by Hannah Wilkes, to showcase the best and brightest women involved with the NFL and the game's ever-growing female fans.

Jaguars UK Weekly returns weekly on Wednesdays at 9pm, while there's a brand new slot for Mike Florio, Chris Simms and the hugely popular Pro Football Talk as they will now air at 6pm every weekday.

On top of all of this, the channel will show the usual NFL Network programming favourites, including Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL Fantasy Live - as well as new, behind-the-scenes content for 2022 in Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions and America's Game with the Rams.

A week on Sky Sports NFL Monday Monday Night Football Tuesday NFL Review Show Wednesday Jaguars Weekly UK Thursday Her Huddle; Thursday Night Football Sunday NFL Sunday triple-header, Redzone, NBC's Sunday Night Football Weekdays Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access, NFL Fantasy Live, Pro Football Talk

Digital and Social

Throughout the season at skysports.com/nfl, we will have previews and reports for every live game, a rolling blog to accompany Sunday's busy 6pm slate, where you can catch the best of the action if you are out and about.

Stick with us for the best feature and preview content as well as the verdict from our host of experts as our line-up of pundits and guests ensure all the talking points are covered.

And follow us on Twitter @SkySportsNFL where we want you to join in the conversation with your thoughts, comments and feedback through the season.

The 2022 NFL season with Sky Sports NFL starts from Monday, August 22 with live action beginning with Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams from 1.20am on Friday, September 9.