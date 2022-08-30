Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr recovering from surgery after being shot

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has called for action on gun violence after rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has called for action on gun violence after rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr underwent surgery on Monday a day after being shot in what the NFL team described as an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Robinson posted to social media from a hospital that surgery went well and thanked followers for their prayers, which the team passed along on its official Twitter account in an update on his condition.

Practice coach Ron Rivera said doctors have been positive, but added there is no timeline for Robinson's return to the football field.

"He was in a really good place," said Rivera, who visited Robinson at the hospital on Sunday night along with owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, team president Jason Wright, running backs coach Randy Jordan and players.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"The doctors were very positive with him, and he was very positive, as well. We're very fortunate.

"He's very fortunate. It was a very unfortunate situation, but he's doing well and it'll be a matter of time before he's back out here."

A report by District of Columbia police indicated Robinson was shot in one of his legs by two suspects.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Rivera gathered players for a team meeting before practice on Monday, 13 days before the start of the regular season.

Robinson has impressed since Washington drafted him in the third round and looked to have earned a starting job.

Rivera wore an orange shirt to signify his support for measures to curb gun violence and spoke about the subject.

He said Robinson was in the wrong place at the wrong time just trying to get a meal when the incident happened outside a popular Washington establishment. "This continues to be a nationwide epidemic," said Rivera. "It just shows you it can happen anywhere and to anybody."