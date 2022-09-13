Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers face New Orleans Saints: NFL Week Two game picks live on Sky Sports
The NFL Sunday games live on Sky Sports for Week Two have been announced, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travelling to the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks visiting the San Francisco 49ers in two huge divisional matchups; watch live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm, Sunday
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in action this weekend live on Sky Sports, as the NFL Sunday games for Week Two have been announced.
Brady's Buccaneers, having got their season off to a winning start with victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week One, now travel to New Orleans to try and take down the Saints, who Brady has yet to beat in his four prior regular-season meetings while with the Bucs - including, most recently, a 9-0 shutout loss in December of last season.
NFL Week Two live on Sky Sports
|Thursday Night Football
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
|Friday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
|NFL Sunday double-header
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
|Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL
|Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers
|Sunday, 9.05pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
|Sunday Night Football
|Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
|Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
|Monday Night Football
|Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills
|Tuesday, 12.15am, Sky Sports Main Event
|Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles
|Tuesday, 1.30am, Sky Sports NFL
Brady did, however, get the better of the Saints back in the divisional round of the 2020/21 playoffs, on the way to winning his latest ring. Sunday's match-up between these two NFC South heavyweights is sure to be another classic - and it is live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm.
Following on from the action at the Superdome, we head west to San Francisco as the 49ers host their fiercest rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in an NFC West grudge match to round off the Sunday night double-header (kick-off, 9.05pm).
It represents a first opportunity to take a closer look at San Francisco second-year quarterback Trey Lance in what could already prove to be a crucial game early on in his NFL career after the talented Niners suffered a shock Week One loss to the Chicago Bears.
Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, which sees those very same Bears travel to the Green Bay Packers, hoping to inflict a second-straight loss of the season on Aaron Rodgers' side (kick-off, 1.20am, Monday).
Live NFL
September 16, 2022, 12:30am
Live on
Elsewhere, the Week Two action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare. And this week's is a mouth-watering match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium which pits two of the best young quarterbacks in the game, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, against one another - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am, Friday morning.
Then, on Monday night, Week Two concludes with a double serving of Monday Night Football. Super Bowl favourites for 2022, the Buffalo Bills, host the Tennessee Titans - live on Sky Sports Main Event from 12.15am, Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Sky Sports NFL from 1.30am, the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings after both secured impressive victories in Week One.
