Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's 'last' touchdown ball sells at auction for $129k

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to the NFL for the 2022 season aged 45 after having initially announced his retirement in March

Tom Brady's retirement and then swift un-retirement just six weeks later was one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason - and now the football from what was thought to be his 'last' touchdown has been sold at auction for $129,657.

In March, following news of Brady's retirement, the very same football initially sold for a staggering $518,628, but less than 24 hours after the auction concluded, Brady - just 40 days after retiring - announced his return to football and a month later, the half-million-dollar deal was nullified.

On Saturday, ahead of Brady's Week Two game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints, the same football sold again, this time with a caveat from Lelands in the description: "The perspective has changed, but this remains a magnificent piece nonetheless."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints from Week 2 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints from Week 2 of the NFL season.

It may no longer be the football from Brady's final regular-season touchdown pass, but it's still an expensive one.

"It's the most unique situation that we'll probably ever encounter in our lifetimes - at least when it comes to sports memorabilia," said Mike Heffer, president and partner at Lelands, in April when the news of the voided record sale broke. "We wanted to do the right thing."

Brady is an NFL-record seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and is currently playing in his 23rd season in the league at the age of 45. He led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43) last season.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!