NFL Predictions Week Three: Dante Hall joins Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold to make their game picks

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver and return man Dante Hall joins Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold to give their predictions for Week Three in the NFL.

Hall, who joins our live coverage in the studio on Sunday night - 5pm, Sky Sports NFL - says another learning curve awaits for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Click on the link below to listen to the trio on this week's Inside The Huddle podcast and read on to see Neil, Jeff and Dante's Week Three game picks...

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa had a career-best six touchdowns as he led his team to a sensational comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa had a career-best six touchdowns as he led his team to a sensational comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"Miami are looking like an exciting, fun team to watch, a wild card level team. Buffalo are a Super Bowl level team, I think they're going to win it all, I'm going Buffalo."

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"I'm going to take Buffalo too. I'm going to say because of Leslie Frazier and the defense, I think that defense is really special and now you've got Von Miller, and (Jordan) Phillips has been a revelation inside as a defensive tackle, he gives them great push inside.

"AJ Epenesa has taken a step as an edge rusher, I really like what Leslie Frazier has built."

Live NFL Live on

DANTE PICKS: Bills

"I like Buffalo. I just think the experience, they've been in big games, the Dolphins and Tua in particular with this new cast of receivers hasn't been in a game like he's going to be in this Sunday.

"I think it's going to be a learning curve for him, I think Buffalo are the better team, have the better quarterback and the better overall team."

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints from Week 2 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints from Week 2 of the NFL season.

NEIL PICKS: Packers

"Green Bay got the run game going, 200 yards last week on the ground, there's no Akiem Hicks for the next month for the Bucs, this is where the class in the field separates itself - I'm not talking Aaron Rodgers, I'm talking me and against you two!"

Live NFL Live on

JEFF PICKS: Bucs

"I think the defense, what Todd Bowles has done to Aaron Rodgers if you analyse it, they come with a ton of secondary blitzes, corner blitzes, nickel blitzes and his success rate against those blitzes is very very low.

"You look at what has happened the last couple of times they've played, Todd Bowles has his number right now.

I'm going to go with the defense again."

DANTE PICKS: Bucs

"This is tough. Obviously Tom is going in with a wounded cavalry, but that defense is incredible. Aaron Rodgers seemed to get it together last week versus the Bears, but I'm going to go with defense, I'll go with the Bucs."

San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Houston Texans against the Denver Broncos from Week 2 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Houston Texans against the Denver Broncos from Week 2 of the NFL season.

NEIL PICKS: 49ers

"I like San Francisco. I just think they're a strong team, a good roster from top to bottom. In a way, Jimmy G gives them some stability."

JEFF PICKS: 49ers

"I give a nod to San Francisco's front because you look at Denver's offensive line, Russell Wilson has been running for his life in the first two weeks of the season. They have not played a defensive line nearly as good as San Francisco's."

Live NFL Live on

DANTE PICKS: 49ers

"I think they're still trying to figure it out in Denver, San Francisco have it figured it out. With a full week of practice as starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, I think they're going to come out enthusiastic. That defense is sound in San Francisco as well."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!