Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady to meet in epic QB battle: NFL Week Three games live on Sky Sports

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady; two NFL all-time greats meet for only the fifth time in their respective Hall of Fame careers, live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

The Week Three double-header live on Sky has been announced, with the Buffalo Bills (2-0) also travelling to the Miami Dolphins (2-0) in a clash of the two unbeaten AFC East teams outfits.

Buffalo, many people's Super Bowl favourites, have been hugely impressive to start the season, handily beating the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, before following that up with a 41-7 hammering of the Tennessee Titans, in which star quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdowns to take his tally to seven for the season.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa very nearly matched that number in one game alone as he threw for 469 yards and six TDs in their stunning 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week Two. The action in Miami kicks off at 6pm, Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL.

After that divisional battle to whet the appetite, Rodgers and Brady will then serve as the main course as Green Bay Packers (1-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) battle it out in Tampa, with kick-off at 9.25pm.

Incredibly, given their respective careers spanning the decades, the veteran superstars have clashed only four times before, with the score currently 3-1 in Brady's favour, including another meeting at Raymond James Stadium only two years ago, in which Brady's Bucs ran out 35-10 winners.

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, to watch Jimmy Garoppolo lead his San Francisco 49ers (1-1) into Denver to face a familiar foe in former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos (1-1) - kick-off is at 1.20am early on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Week Three action gets underway with the traditional Thursday night fare and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) travelling to the Cleveland Browns (1-1) in a crucial AFC North matchup - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am, Friday morning.

Then, on Monday night, Week Three concludes with yet another fierce division rivalry battle as the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) go on the road to face the New York Giants (2-0), one of the surprise packages of the 2022 season so far after wins over the Titans and Carolina Panthers. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am Tuesday.

