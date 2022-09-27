Myles Garrett in hospital after car crash: Cleveland Browns defensive end has non-life-threatening injuries

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is in hospital as doctors assess non-life-threatening injuries he suffered while flipping his Porsche in a one-car accident on Monday.

Garett's agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a statement posted on Twitter that the star has been alert and responsive while receiving medical attention. She said, "we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries". The Browns have not yet provided any details about Garrett's injuries or condition.

On behalf of Garrett's family, Lynn thanked medical personnel for getting the 26-year-old and an unidentified female passenger out of his vehicle and transporting them to hospital following the accident, which happened on a rural road a few hours after the team's practice.

Lynn also told the Associated Press in a text message that Garrett did not break any bones and she expects him to be discharged on Monday night or Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash at around 3pm. When troopers arrived, they found a grey Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with extensive damage.

The crash is still under investigation, but the highway patrol said impairment from alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected. Garrett and his passenger were wearing safety belts.

Garrett and his team-mates returned to practice on Monday at the team's facility in Ohio following on from a long weekend after their 29-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

It is not yet known if Garrett's playing status for their Week Four game on Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons will be altered by the accident.

One of the NFL's most dominant players, Garrett was selected with the No 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by Cleveland. He set a team single-season record with 16 sacks last season, and has recorded 61-and-a-half sacks in 71 games, needing just one more to become the team's all-time leader.

Garret has three sacks and forced a fumble this season. He was held to two assisted tackles in Thursday's win over the Steelers after missing one practice last week with an unspecified neck issue.