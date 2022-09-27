Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders: NFL Week Four games live on Sky Sports

Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts face off as the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the Philadelphia Eagles, live on Sky Sports this Sunday

Trevor Lawrence takes his Jacksonville Jaguars to Philadelphia to face Jalen Hurts and his unbeaten Eagles, as part of the NFL Sunday double-header live on Sky Sports in Week Four.

Not much was expected of the Jaguars (2-1) this year after tallying only three wins in the entire 2021 campaign, but they will match that total less than a quarter of the way into the season with a victory in Philly on Sunday night. As for the Eagles (3-0), they are one of only two remaining undefeated teams - along with the Miami Dolphins - left in the league. The action gets under way at Lincoln Financial Field at 6pm, Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL.

NFL Week Four live on Sky Sports Thursday Night Football Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals Friday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event NFL @ London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints Sunday, 2.30pm, Sky Sports NFL NFL Sunday double-header Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL NFL RedZone Week Four Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports Mix Sunday Night Football Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Monday Night Football Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers Tuesday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Following on from that mouth-watering match-up, we bring you an AFC West grudge match, as the still-winless Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) desperately seek to rebound from a dismal start to the season with a win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-1) - the divisional clash kicking off at 9.25pm from Allegiant Stadium.

Before the traditional NFL Sunday double-header, however, the NFL returns once again to the UK and to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as the New Orleans Saints (1-2) and Minnesota Vikings (2-1) meet in the first of three International Series games in the capital in October - this one exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL from 2.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram reveals he is hoping to catch some Premier League action while in London for their NFL clash with the Minnesota Vikings! New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram reveals he is hoping to catch some Premier League action while in London for their NFL clash with the Minnesota Vikings!

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football for a quarterback clash of epic proportions as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) into town - kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning.

Elsewhere, the Week Four action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare as the aforementioned undefeated Dolphins (3-0) travel to the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2), to face the defending AFC conference champs - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am on Friday morning.

Then, on Monday night, Week Four concludes with a fierce division rivalry as the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams (2-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) in the NFC West. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.

