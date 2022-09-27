Ken Dorsey: Buffalo Bills coach 'to learn from' outburst at the end of defeat to Miami Dolphins

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey shows his frustrations after the Buffalo Bills run out of time to run their final play against the Miami Dolphins. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey shows his frustrations after the Buffalo Bills run out of time to run their final play against the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has vowed to learn from his end-of-game outburst that saw him become a viral video sensation following the team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

A video clip emerged in the aftermath of the defeat which showed Dorsey in the visiting coaches' booth furiously ripping off his headset and violently bouncing it off the table, along with his game notes and tablet device.

Dorsey erupted after the Bills couldn't get lined up quick enough to spike the ball and stop the clock in order to get off one more play at the end of regulation to try and overturn their two-point deficit.

It was just one of many miscues by the Bills offense on Sunday, with quarterback Josh Allen losing a fumble inside their own 10-yard line on their second possession, as well as mishandling a snap before half-time that negated a chance for a field goal. On special teams, kicker Tyler Bass also missed with a 38-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dorsey seemed remorseful about letting his emotions get the best of him. "It was an intense game, it was a passionate game," he said.

"I'm up in the box watching my guys down there give us everything they possibly have in them, with effort from start to finish playing 90-something snaps in the game. Obviously, we weren't on the winning end of it, so it's frustrating and I reacted that way."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins in Week Three of the NFL season. Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins in Week Three of the NFL season.

Dorsey added: "We're human, and that's what happens. I don't ever want to take the passion out of the game.

"And we're in this to win football games for the Bills, for our fans. But obviously it's something I'm going to learn from and make sure to correct going forward."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott took a diplomatic approach to Dorsey's outburst, adding that they had discussed the matter internally.

"I think that says a lot about him as a coach and how hard he works at it, and how important it is to him," McDermott said.

"But that said, it's important that we as leaders keep our poise and we model that to our players."

Bills players have regularly mentioned Dorsey's ultra-competitive nature since he was promoted from his role as quarterbacks coach to replace Brian Daboll as OC after he was hired to coach the New York Giants in January.

Talk of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's fiery nature spread during the offseason

In June, receiver Gabe Davis talked of Dorsey as having a "huge personality", saying players favoured him moving from the sideline to the coaches' booth.

Center Mitch Morse, meanwhile, said of his outbursts: "You don't want to be on the other end of it because it can be ruthless. It's never malice. It's just he wants us to succeed so badly."

Dorsey previously dismissed questions about his volatile personality by calling the descriptions exaggerated. "I'd like to think I'm not too much of a psychopath," he said back in August. "Like, I feel like I'm being made out to be one.

"It's a passionate game. It's just going to be one of those things; I want to do what's best for the team and what's best for me calling it.

"But it probably wouldn't hurt to be up in the [coaches'] box in that regard."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!