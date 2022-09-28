Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
NFL Week Three Stats: Daniel Jones' prime-time woes continue and Carolina Panthers snap losing streak
Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats from Week Three in the NFL, including the Chicago Bears' monster rushing day against the Houston Texans, a rare road win for the Jacksonville Jaguars and a bizarre defeat for the Buffalo Bills
Last Updated: 28/09/22 12:11pm
Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into Week Three of the 2022 season to pick out the best stats the NFL has to offer, including yet another prime-time defeat for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and an end to the Carolina Panthers' losing streak...
The Carolina Panthers' 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints snapped their nine-game losing streak, which was the longest current streak in the NFL. It was their first home win since Week Two of last season - 371 days earlier. They are now 10-0 under Matt Rhule when allowing 16 or fewer points in a game, while they are 1-25 over the same time period when they have allowed at least 17 points.
The Chicago Bears rushed for 281 yards in their 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans, the most they have had in a game since they racked up 283 in Week Five of the 1984 season. It is the most rushing yards in a game by any team since the Baltimore Ravens rushed for 404 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2020 season.
The Buffalo Bills lost 21-19 to the Miami Dolphins despite holding the ball for 40 minutes and 40 seconds in the game, the highest time of possession in a non-overtime loss by any team since the New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots in Week Seven of the 2014 season despite having the ball for 40 minutes and 54 seconds. The Dolphins also snapped their seven-game losing streak against the Bills - the longest in team history.
Only three quarterbacks have ever attempted more passes in a single game than Josh Allen did in the Bills' loss without throwing an interception.
Most pass attempts in a game without an INT
|Quarterback
|Date
|Team
|Opposition
|Pass attempts
|Drew Bledsoe
|13/11/1994
|Patriots
|Vikings
|70
|Ben Roethlisberger
|10/12/2017
|Steelers
|Ravens
|66
|Philip Rivers
|18/10/2015
|Chargers
|Packers
|65
|Josh Allen
|25/09/2022
|Bills
|Dolphins
|63
The Detroit Lions' streak of scoring a touchdown in 18 consecutive quarters ended in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Minnesota Vikings - it is the second-longest streak in NFL history.
Longest scoring streak in consecutive quarters in NFL history
|Team
|Streak
|Start
|Finish
|Packers
|19
|10/04/1942
|11/08/1942
|Lions
|18
|01/02/2022
|09/25/2022
|Bears
|16
|10/05/1941
|10/26/1941
|Colts
|16
|10/24/2004
|11/21/2004
The Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders was just the second in NFL history to end in a 24-8 score, the only other being the Houston Oilers' victory over the Lions in Week Six of the 1975 season. Coincidentally, the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers is just the second NFL game to end in that score, after the Pittsburgh Steelers' 11-10 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Week 11 of the 2008 season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to earn their first win on the road since Week 15 of the 2019 season, which was the last NFL game to have been played in Oakland.
The New York Giants fell to defeat against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night and in doing so Daniel Jones' record in prime-time games slipped to 0-9, the longest such losing streak to start a career in the Super Bowl era. The only quarterback with a longer losing streak in prime-time action was Jeff George (11 games from 1991-1997).
