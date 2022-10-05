Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams: NFL Week Five game picks live on Sky Sports

Cooper Rush and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Can the Dallas Cowboys add to their three-game win streak as they visit the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams as part of the NFL Sunday double-header live on Sky Sports in Week Five.

The Cowboys (3-1) opened the season with a disappointing 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game in which they also lost their starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a fractured thumb. But in Prescott's absence, backup QB Cooper Rush has led the team on a sensational march, securing wins over the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and, most recently, the Washington Commanders.

Rush - who has become the first Cowboys QB in franchise history to win his first four starts, having also led the team to victory over the Minnesota Vikings in his solitary start last season - is expected to lead the offense again on Sunday, with Prescott's injured thumb "not well enough" for him to play, according to team owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys will face a Rams (2-2) outfit looking to address an inconsistent start to their Super Bowl defence and eager to bounce back from a defeat to their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday night. The action in Los Angeles gets under way at 9.25pm, Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL.

Prior to that, the NFL Sunday triple-header kicks off with a division rivalry battle between the Miami Dolphins (3-1) and New York Jets (2-2) in the AFC East - kick-off, 6pm. The Dolphins came flying out of the blocks this season, starting the year 3-0, but were rocked by the loss of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in their Week Four defeat to the Bengals. Teddy Bridgewater will lead the team out in New York, going up against Jets second-year QB Zach Wilson, who steered them to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first start of the season last Sunday.

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football for an AFC North battle between the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-2), with the defending AFC conference champs welcoming Lamar Jackson and co into their building - kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning.

Elsewhere, the Week Five action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare as the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) travel to the Denver Broncos (2-2) - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.

Then, on Monday night, Week Five concludes with another fierce division rivalry, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) in the AFC West. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.

