Lamar Jackson: Will another MVP campaign from electrifying Baltimore quarterback be enough to carry Ravens?

Week Two. The 1-0 Baltimore Ravens are up 28-7 over the Miami Dolphins at the half. To start the fourth quarter, they are up 35-14. They cannot lose this game, right?

Week Four. 2-1 Baltimore are up 20-3 over the Buffalo Bills at half-time. Later, after a Buffalo fightback, the Ravens have the ball at the goal-line at 20-20 with just over four minutes remaining. Surely they can't throw away another game?

Well, now it is Week Five and Lamar Jackson and company are 2-2, with question marks around coaching, their defense and Jackson's decision-making in last week's loss.

If the Ravens were 4-0, or 3-1 - which they really should be - we would be discussing the electrifying quarterback's outstanding start to the season more.

Let's do it anyway.

Jackson's MVP-matching level

In his 2019 NFL MVP award-winning campaign, Jackson was completing 66 per cent of his passes, had a 113.3 passer rating and was adding 80 yards per game on the ground on top of that.

Through the first quarter of 2022, he is at 65 per cent and 105.1, with 79 rushing yards per game at a ridiculous 8.5 yards-per-attempt average.

He looks composed, poised and importantly supremely accurate as a passer, and ever-dangerous as a runner. There were question marks about Baltimore's receiving core - and they may remain throughout the season - but Jackson currently ties for the league lead with 11 passing touchdowns.

The team have averaged 29.8 points per game so far, behind only the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. There is no question the Jackson-led attack should be feared.

So why are they just 2-2?

What could have been...

While we can outline Jackson's successes and pick out all the outstanding things he has done so far, it is two crucial interceptions against Buffalo that stick in people's minds. A 3-1 start would have somewhat made up for the mess against Miami, but it has truly been a rollercoaster of a season so far for Baltimore.

In Week One, Jackson was putting the ball on the money. In a comfortable 24-9 victory over the New York Jets, the defense took care of business too against a Joe Flacco-led attack.

Week Two saw their defensive deficiencies exposed. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns. Both of Miami's top receivers - Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle - had 11 catches, over 170 yards and two touchdowns. To give up 42 points at home is extremely worrying, but the Dolphins have been one of this year's surprise outfits.

A 37-26 win over New England showed off the best of Baltimore, however, as Jackson accounted for five total touchdowns and the defense intercepted Mac Jones three times.

Then there was last week's Buffalo disappointment, which likely hurt the most. They should never have thrown away a 17-point lead, however hard Josh Allen is to stop. But the offense also should not have been held to zero points in the second half.

Jackson's interception came on a fourth and goal with the game tied. Head coach John Harbaugh should be in the spotlight for his decision not to kick a field goal, but Jackson's throw off his back foot and the subsequent Jordan Poyer pick meant rather than being forced to start at their own two-yard line, the Bills had some breathing room to start their game-winning drive.

So who are the Ravens and what comes next?

Despite their knack for finding the end zone, they have not been able to keep opponents out of it. In years past, the Ravens have had fearsome defenses each and every campaign. That is not the case this year, as they have allowed 25 points per game (10th-worst in the NFL) and 425 yards per game (third-worst).

It is not that simple though.

On the flip side, and maybe even more importantly, they are tied for the league lead with 10 takeaways (seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries). We know this is an aggressive group that will aim for the interception or the strip sack rather than play it safe. If that gives the ball back to Jackson more often than not, that is surely a good thing despite giving up plenty of yardage.

For Jackson, it is about making the important plays when it matters the most - which he is more than capable of doing. If he continues at the pace, he is on course for over 40 passing touchdowns as well as over 1,000 yards on the ground. There is no doubt about his ability to lead an explosive offense.

Ultimately, when the Ravens put it all together and get hot, they will be hard to stop. They host Cincinnati (2-2) on Sunday night, head to New York to face the 3-1 Giants in Week Six, then play Cleveland (2-2), Tampa Bay (2-2) and New Orleans (1-3) before their Week 10 bye.

Will they spring to the top of the AFC standings and will Jackson elevate his play even further? Watch the first of those games on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am on Sunday night/Monday morning.

