Von Miller: Mike Tomlin calls Bills pass rusher 'an alien visiting from another planet'

With the Pittsburgh Steelers confirming that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback for the Week Five clash with the Buffalo Bills, the rookie will get as tough an early test of his credentials as possible by premier pass rusher Von Miller.
Miller has a massive 118.5 career sacks, placing him 22nd on the all-time list, since being taken with the No 2 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Having secured a second Super Bowl title of his career with the Los Angeles Rams last season, following on from being named MVP in his prior win with the Denver Broncos to cap the 2015 season, Miller has started a new chapter in Buffalo, penning a six-year, $120m deal in the offseason.
And, even at 33-years-old, Miller is still performing at the highest level, with his 18 quarterback pressures this season tied for second in the league, per Next Gen Stats. In four starts, he has three sacks.
Asked about the threat Miller poses to his Steelers and to Pickett, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said: "Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet - that's just the reality of it.
"In the National Football League, you've got to respect all these guys - they're all freaky. But some guys are even freaky in our setting. And he's just one of those guys."
Tomlin added: "He always has been [special] since he came out of [Texas] A&M.
"He needs no endorsement from me. His resume is his resume. Kudos to Von Miller. Tip of the cap to Von Miller.''
That resume of Miller's includes those two Super Bowl victories, to go with eight Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods.
Tomlin coached Miller in one of those Pro Bowls at the conclusion of the 2017 season. Miller racked up three tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, two QB hits and a defended pass as he was named Defensive MVP in the game.
"I spent a week with him in Orlando when we coached the Pro Bowl and just to see the professional and scientific approach that he takes to his craft, even in a setting like that, that guy was the reason we won that game," Tomlin said.
"I know we don't spend a lot of time talking about the outcomes of Pro Bowl games, but Von Miler took over that one and gave us all quality checks. And we appreciate his efforts."
