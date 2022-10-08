Tua Tagovailoa injury: NFL and players association agree to enhanced concussion protocols

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa was taken to hospital with head and neck injuries after being forced out of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals but should he have taken the field in the first place after being concussed four days earlier? Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa was taken to hospital with head and neck injuries after being forced out of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals but should he have taken the field in the first place after being concussed four days earlier?

The National Football League (NFL) and its players' association have agreed to enhanced concussion protocols after a head injury suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prompted widespread concern.

A joint statement from the two parties on Saturday said ataxia - which includes abnormal balance, motor coordination or "dysfunctional speech" - would be added as a "no-go" symptom. Players diagnosed with ataxia during a game will not be allowed to return to the field.

Tagovailoa was carried off the field last week when his head slammed into the turf as he took a sack during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans and armchair experts alike questioned why he was allowed to play against the Bengals as four days prior he looked disoriented after hitting his head to the ground during a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel defended his decision to allow Tagovailoa to play against the Bengals, saying "several layers of medical professionals" had cleared the quarterback.

The NFLPA initiated an investigation into the incident.

"While the investigation determined that the team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals followed the steps of the Protocol as written, the NFL and NFLPA agree that the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the Protocols were drafted," the joint statement read.

"As such, as has been done in previous cases, based on the advice of the parties' respective medical experts, the Protocol will be modified to enhance the safety of the players. Specifically, the term "ataxia" has been added to the mandatory "no-go" symptoms.

"'Ataxia" is defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.

"In other words, if a player is diagnosed with "ataxia" by any club or neutral physician involved in the application of the Concussion Protocol, he will be prohibited from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the Protocol."

Tagovailoa will not travel for his team's Sunday game against the New York Jets.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa "could have died" as a result of the mismanagement of a concussion, former rugby league player Stevie Ward has told Sky Sports.

Ward, who was captain of Leeds Rhinos before he was forced to retire from rugby league at the age of 27 due to concussions he suffered on the field, said: "We need to sit with the understanding that people are getting really ill, whether that's short-term or long-term."

"I saw that injury, the first one on the Sunday," Ward said. "And the way that he got up, then stumbling to the floor - his team-mates holding him up, knowing it's not right - there's fundamentally something wrong.

"But then he's able to come back onto the field and test himself against the other team of prime athletes, who are all out to get him... and he plays four days later.

"He could have died."