Cincinnati Bengals 17-19 Baltimore Ravens: Justin Tucker kicks game-winning field goal for Ravens as time expires

Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal, his fourth successful kick of the game, on the final play of the game to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a dramatic, last-gasp win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Story of the Game

With their 19-17 victory, the Ravens move to 3-2 on the season and claim sole possession of first place in the AFC North, while Cincinnati slip back to 2-3.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had given his side the lead for the first time in the game with a one-yard scoring plunge with just under two minutes to go, but that was enough time for Baltimore to drive into field goal range and set things up for Tucker, who had earlier been successful from 58 yards with a kick in the third quarter.

Tucker's game-winner was just a routing 43-yarder and extended his streak to 61-straight successful field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shook off a rough night passing, expertly leading the Ravens down the field on the final drive.

Baltimore have blown leads of 21 and 17 points already in their previous two home games this season, when losing to the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, respectively. They squandered a 10-point advantage in this one but recovered late on to claim the victory.

The Ravens' defense also managed to keep Burrow and Cincinnati star receiver JaMarr Chase mostly under control and pulled off an impressive stand in the third quarter, keeping them out of the endzone when the visitors were first-and-goal from the two-yard line.

The Bengals trailed 13-10 when they wasted that opportunity. A further Tucker field goal then extended Baltimore's lead to six, before Burrow's late TD finally nudged the Bengals ahead, only for the Ravens' kicker to have the final say.

Earlier, in the first half, Mark Andrews scored an 11-yard touchdown to put Baltimore 10-0 up, before fellow tight end and former team-mate Hayden Hurst hauled in Cincinnati's first score of the game on a 19-yard grab later in the second quarter.

Stats leaders

Passing: Joe Burrow, 24/35, 217 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Joe Mixon, 14 carries, 78 yards

Receiving: Hayden Hurst, six catches, 53 yards, 1 TD

JaMarr Chase, seven catches, 50 yards

Ravens

Passing: Lamar Jackson, 19/32, 174 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Lamar Jackson, 12 carries, 58 yards

J.K. Dobbins, eight carries, 44 yards

Receiving: Mark Andrews, eight catches, 89 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring Summary FIRST QUARTER Bengals 0-3 Ravens Justin Tucker 37-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Bengals 0-10 Ravens Lamar Jackson 11-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews (extra point) Bengals 7-10 Ravens Joe Burrow 19-yard TD pass to Hayden Hurst (extra point) Bengals 10-10 Ravens Evan McPherson 40-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bengals 10-13 Ravens Justin Tucker 58-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Bengals 10-16 Ravens Justin Tucker 25-yard field goal Bengals 17-16 Ravens Joe Burrow one-yard TD run (extra point) Bengals 17-19 Ravens Justin Tucker 43-yard field goal

What's next?

Week Five in the NFL wraps up with an AFC West rivalry clash as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) on Monday Night Football - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

As for the Ravens, they travel to New York next weekend to face a red-hot Giants (4-1) outfit fresh from their shock win over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday. The Bengals, meanwhile, are also on the road at the New Orleans Saints (2-3) as they look to get back to winning ways. Both games are on Sunday at 6pm.

