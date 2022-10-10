Patrick Mahomes and the 'can't miss TV' of the Chiefs welcome the Las Vegas Raiders into Kansas City on Thursday night

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tied for the lead this season with 11 touchdown passes through four games

"Patrick Mahomes has reminded us that, for all the talk of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and any other great quarterback you want to throw into that conversation, he's probably still the best in the NFL when he's 100 per cent healthy."

That's the verdict of NBC Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio as Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) get set to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) to town on Monday night - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday morning.

And it's hard to argue with Florio's assessment, especially given Mahomes' most recent performance in the Week Four, 41-31 win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Kansas City QB threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the contest, including one particularly magical score in which he flicked a pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the endzone after a stunning 360 spin move to evade a closing defender.

"It is remarkable what we've seen from him," Florio added.

"It sets a standard where you just expect it all the time, and you get to a point almost where there is nothing that really amazes you - until there's a play [like against the Bucs] where this guy reminds you that he has, in his bag of tricks, things that we've never seen before from anyone.

"He has an element of unintended showmanship. He is not out there trying to be flashy, but there is something about the way that he moves and operates, in relation to everyone else, that makes it inherently thrilling.

"That play [against the Bucs] is the epitome of it. The whole time he is running around, you just sense that something crazy is going to happen. That's what makes him so special."

Mahomes and the Chiefs are 'can't miss TV'

As much as Mahomes continues to impress, the Chiefs haven't had things all their own way this season, with the team barely scraping out a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Two and then succumbing to a 20-17 loss to the then-winless Indianapolis Colts a week later.

Yet, the arrival of the Raiders on Monday night will represent a warm, familiar feeling. Kansas City have held off their AFC West rivals for much of the last decade, topping the division in each of the last six years and owning a dominant 16-3 record against the Silver and Black since Andy Reid's arrival as head coach in 2013.

Their two latest wins in 2021, against a Raiders which made the postseason, came at a staggering 89-23 combined scoreline, in which Mahomes threw for 664 total yards and seven touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had the Las Vegas Raiders' number in recent years, hammering them twice last season

Stretch that out to Mahomes' eight career contests against the Raiders and it tallies at 2,546 pass yds and 22 pass TDs, his most against any single opponent.

And Chris Simms is expecting more of the same from Mahomes and the Kansas City offense on Monday night. "They're 'can't miss TV'," the former NFL quarterback said on PFT. "I do also think they're a team on a mission.

"They can beat you so many different ways, and they're fun to watch doing it. They relish the big lights - they are showmen.

"In Week One, he [Mahomes] was a machine against the Cardinals; Week Two was ugly against the Chargers, but he threw two of the best touchdown passes you'll ever see; Week Three, they controlled the Colts but screwed it up because they were careless; Week Four, they refocused and it was back to 'we're the greatest thing you've ever seen'.

"They're a team that is dangerously close to playing at a very high level and being one of the best in football."

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Tuesday morning.