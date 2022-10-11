NFL Week Five Stats: Travis Kelce makes history with four-TD effort and Tom Brady extends win streak over Atlanta Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored four touchdowns in their Monday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into Week Five of the 2022 season to pick out the best stats the NFL has to offer, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's star showing on Monday night, and an 11th career win for Tom Brady over the Atlanta Falcons...

The New York Giants won their third game out of three in London, joining the Minnesota Vikings - who themselves won the week before - as the only two NFL teams with a 3-0 record in England's capital.

The Giants' 27-22 win over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the fifth NFL game out of six played there to be decided by a single score. The only one that wasn't was the Carolina Panthers' 37-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Six of the 2019 season.

Marcedes Lewis, the Green Bay Packers tight end, became the fifth-oldest player to ever catch a touchdown pass in NFL history, with his scoring grab in London on Sunday.

Oldest player to catch a TD pass in NFL history Age Player Team Opposition Date 42 years, 67 days Jerry Rice Seahawks Jets 19/12/2004 39 years, 37 days Charlie Joiner Chargers Raiders 20/11/1986 38 years, 200 days Jason Witten Raiders Chiefs 22/11/2020 38 years, 153 days Antonio Gates Chargers Broncos 18/11/2018 38 years, 143 days Marcedes Lewis Packers Giants 09/10/2022

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 424 yards in their 38-3 hammering of the Pittsburgh Steelers - the second-most in team history.

Most passing yards in a single game in Buffalo Bills history Yards Player Opposition Date 463 Drew Bledsoe Vikings 15/09/2002 424 Josh Allen Steelers 09/10/2022 419 Joe Ferguson Dolphins 09/10/1983

Gabe Davis hauled in a 98-yard touchdown reception from Allen on 3rd-and-10 on Buffalo's first drive, tying the longest scrimmage touchdown in Bills history. Terrell Owens had a 98-yard TD catch from Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2009.

The Steelers suffered their largest loss (35 points) since Week One of the 1989 season when Chuck Noll was still their head coach and they went down 51-0 to the Cleveland Browns.

The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Browns was notable in that it was just the third game in the Super Bowl era in which both teams had at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing. The only other two were the Miami Dolphins-Bills game in Week 16 of the 2016 season and the Panthers-San Francisco 49ers game in Week 14 of the 1998 season.

The Detroit Lions lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots and so became only the fifth team in NFL history to be shut out after scoring at least 45 points in their previous game in the same season. The last team to suffer such a fate was the Giants who beat the New Orleans Saints 52-27 in Week 14 of the 2012 season before losing 34-0 to the Atlanta Falcons the following week. The Lions were 0-6 on fourth down against the Patriots - the most 4th down attempts without a conversion by any team in a game since at least 1991.

The New York Jets had five rushing touchdowns in their win over the Dolphins. The only time they have had more was back in October 1968 when they had six in their 48-14 win over the Patriots at Shea Stadium.

Tom Brady improved to 11-0 in his career versus the Falcons as the Buccaneers won 21-15. He is one of only four quarterbacks with at least 10 wins and no losses against a single opponent.

Quarterbacks with at least 10 wins and no losses against a single opponent Quarterback Team Opponent Win-Loss record Otto Graham Browns Cardinals 12-0 Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers Falcons 11-0 John Elway Broncos Patriots 11-0 Andrew Luck Colts Titans 11-0

The Tennessee Titans may have beaten the Washington Commanders on Sunday but they remain scoreless in the fourth quarter of games in 2022 - the first team since the 49ers in 2005 to have no fourth quarter points through their first five games of a season.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals with a last-second field goal from Justin Tucker, his 61st consecutive FG success in either the fourth quarter or in overtime and the 12th walk-off game-winner at the end of regulation in his career. Only two kickers - Jason Elam (14), Adam Vinatieri (13) - have had more.

In each of the Bengals' three losses this season, their opponents took the lead on the final play of the game.

On Monday night, Travis Kelce caught touchdown passes of one, four, eight and one yards from Patrick Mahomes to become the first player in NFL history to have four TDs of fewer than 10 yards in the same game. His total of 25 receiving yards in the game is also by far the fewest of any player catching that many touchdown passes. The previous record of 93 yards was set by Marvin Jones of the Lions against the Vikings in 2019.

